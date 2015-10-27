CLOSE
Jeremih & Tyrese To Perform At The 2015 Soul Train Awards

It’s official: R&B singers Jeremih and Tyrese are set to perform at this year’s Soul Train Awards.

The two crooners are among the first of many artists scheduled to hit the stage during this year’s festivities. Year after year, the Soul Train Awards have made it possible for R&B/Soul artists, legends, and newcomers alike to receive the recognition they deserve with honors like the “Legend Award” and the first-ever “Lady of Soul” award.

Both Babyface and Jill Scott are set to receive those accolades during the Erykah Badu-hosted show.

All the action is scheduled to go down November 5-7 in Las Vegas. Soul Train Weekend will include panels, parties, a celebrity golf tournament, and a concert featuring performances by R. Kelly, Babyface, Warren G, and Ginuwine.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale. The Soul Train Awards will be filmed on November 6 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and will air on CENTRIC and BET on November 29th, 2015 at 8PM ET.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jeremih & Tyrese To Perform At The 2015 Soul Train Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

