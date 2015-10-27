CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More

Bey vs. Magic Mike? This should be a good one.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce - 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Beyonce and Channing Tatum will go head-to-head on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle during season 2 of the hit show. Entertainment Weekly broke the story and they also report there will be a battle between Marvel actors Hayley Atwell and Clark Gregg. Lip Sync Battle returns in 2016.

Bey vs. Magic Mike? This should be a good one.

Jimmy Fallon hurt his hand again for the second time, and he’s telling the world about it.

Welcome to the Tonight Show, I’m your host Trippy Fallon,” the late night emcee began his opening monologue last night while wearing a yellow construction hat and safety glasses. “I’ve had another mishap. This time I injured my other hand right after getting an award from Harvard.” Check out Jimmy’s explanation in the video above.

Michael Strahan is guest starring on an upcoming episode of black-ish titled, Jacked o’ Lantern.

Ever since he was a kid, Dre (Anthony Anderson) has loved Halloween. Now that he lives in one of those “good candy neighborhoods,” kids come from all over the city to trick-or-treat, including Dre’s own nieces and nephews. The cousins are known for rough-housing and the Johnson kids aren’t happy when they come around, but Dre feels his kids could use some toughening up. Meanwhile, Dre gets a surprise visit from his own cousin, June Bug, aka Strahan. black-ish’s Halloween episode will air on Wednesday, October 28th on ABC.

Instagram Photo

Also on Wednesday, Empire comes on FOX and Jussie Smollett is working hard to make sure his show reigns supreme. Check out his latest Instagram post and read his caption. Now that’s what we call putting in work.

SOURCE: EW, PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More

14 Photos Of Beyonce Slaying At The 2015 Budweiser Made In America Festival

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116860”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116860″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116860″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116860” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Ready To Battle Channing Tatum, Michael Strahan Goes “Black-ish,” & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Black-ish , channing tatum , Drake , Empire , jimmy fallon , jussie smollett , lip-sync , Michael Strahan , mike tyson , what's happening in hip-pop

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close