Milan Christopher & Miles Brock Discuss Coming Out, #TransLivesMatter, & Jealousy In Their Relationship

Milan Christopher and Miles Brock are undoubtedly the most polarizing cast members on this season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. The two aspiring rappers are the first gay male couple to appear on the drama-filled series, and their relationship has caused quite the uproar.

Milan and Miles stopped by Global Grind to discuss coming out on national TV, the importance of the LGBT community being included in the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and homophobia in hip-hop.

Miles also discussed how intense it was to come out to his best friend/lover Amber Hunter and why he lived on the down-low for so long. Things heated up during the interview when Milan and Miles began to argue about lies, jealousy, and looking through each other’s phones.

Let’s just say, it got awkward.

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood airs each and every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. Watch Milan and Miles’ exclusive interview up top.

