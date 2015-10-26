CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Milan Christopher & Miles Brock Discuss Coming Out, #TransLivesMatter, & Jealousy In Their Relationship

Milan and Miles stopped by Global Grind to discuss coming out on national TV, and more.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Milan Christopher and Miles Brock are undoubtedly the most polarizing cast members on this season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. The two aspiring rappers are the first gay male couple to appear on the drama-filled series, and their relationship has caused quite the uproar.

Milan and Miles stopped by Global Grind to discuss coming out on national TV, the importance of the LGBT community being included in the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and homophobia in hip-hop.

Miles also discussed how intense it was to come out to his best friend/lover Amber Hunter and why he lived on the down-low for so long. Things heated up during the interview when Milan and Miles began to argue about lies, jealousy, and looking through each other’s phones.

Let’s just say, it got awkward.

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood airs each and every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. Watch Milan and Miles’ exclusive interview up top.

10 photos Launch gallery

"Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" Fights (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Milan Christopher & Miles Brock Discuss Coming Out, #TransLivesMatter, & Jealousy In Their Relationship

"Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" Fights (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116766”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116766″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116766″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116766” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Milan Christopher & Miles Brock Discuss Coming Out, #TransLivesMatter, & Jealousy In Their Relationship was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black Lives Matter , exclusive interview , Love and Hip Hop Hollywood , milan christopher , miles brock , Trans Lives Matter , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close