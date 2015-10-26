CLOSE
Chief Keef & Metro Boomin Announce Collaborative Project

Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin is a busy young man.

When he’s not making it boom with Future and Drake or working with Young Thug, Metro Boomin is helping Chief Keef out with his new project.

The two young artists are teaming up for Chief Keef’s Peacocks, Peacoats, Flavor, & Paper mixtape.

The arrival of Peacocks, Peacoats, Flavor, & Paper comes just weeks after Keef’s Bang 3 mixtape and his collaborative Almighty DP2 mixtape with DP Beats.

You can also catch Metro Boomin on Chance The Rapper’s “Family Matters” tour with D.R.A.M. and Save Money’s Towkio.

SOURCE: Twitter

Meek VS Drake [Memes]

