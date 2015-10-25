Jay-Z, Usher and Harry Belafonte Come Together To Discuss Why #BlackLivesMatter

Usher is in full fledged activist mode right now. After releasing his powerful police brutality video, “Chains” on TIDAL, he, Jay-Z and Harry Belafonte are continuing the conversation.

This week, in Manhattan at the Kaufmann Concert Hall, journalist Soledad O’Brien moderated “Breaking the Chains” where the three artists discussed ways in which to combat police brutality and other social injustices.

It’s worth noting that Jay-Z and Harry Belafonte in the same room is historic in itself. The Civil Rights activist previously called out Hov and Beyonce for “…turning their back on social responsibility…”

When asked if he could be doing more to help the less fortunate, Jay-Z slickly replied, “My presence is charity” He also clapped back on the Maga Carta Holy Grail track “Nickels and Dimes” (“I’m just trying to find common ground / Before Mr. Belafonte come and chop a n*** down / Mr. Day-O, major fail”)

We’re elated to see that time has healed all and the legends understand that their presence and their united front helps to impact a younger generation of artists and activists.

