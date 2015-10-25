Trick Or Treat: Kourtney & Her Kids Dress As Superheroes, North West’s Adorable Unicorn Costume

Kourtney Kardashian is not about to wait another week for Halloween to come around – she and the kids are dressed and ready to start trick-or-treating now.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians MILF and her kids – Mason, Reign, and Penelope – dressed up as a family of superheroes on Saturday night. Kim and Kanye‘s daughter North West tagged along as an adorable unicorn, most likely one of many costumes the tot will wear this year.
Little Reign really stole the show as he embraced his super powers, nearly flying out of his mom’s arms in one selfie. He’s certainly got a lot of character for such a young kid.
Check out the flicks above & start prepping your costumes for Oct. 31st – we can already tell, Halloween 2015 will be one to remember.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News
Our Favorite Celebrity Kids Doing Everyday Things In Costumes
1. North West as Minnie Mouse at 6 in the morning.
2. Penelope Disick as Tinker Bell on her birthday.
3. Penelope and North as mermaids on vacation.
4. Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxi Drew makes for a beautiful unicorn.
5. She also makes a cute kitten ballerina.
6. Game's daughter Little Cali is basically Minnie Mouse.
7. She's got beautiful ballerina covered too.
8. T.I. and Tiny's kids Major & King kickin' it as Pikachu.
9. Baby Future is a kitty.
10. We're not sure who Baby Future is here… but this is equally adorable.
11. King Cairo as Mickey Mouse.
12. On an average day, The Bash is actually the Cookie Monster.
13. Riley Curry, the ballerina.
14. Kim Zolciak's daughter Kaia Rose just maxin' and relaxin'.
15. Camden Lachey is the cutest Dr. Seuss we've ever seen…
16. Chris Brown's Royalty does a mean Minnie Mouse!
17. Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes going UP on a Wednesday.
18. Jessica Alba's mini-mes Honor and Haven play dress-up in her closet.
19. Cutie pie North West struggles to choose one character on her way out the door.
20. Just a casual stroll with the princess of the Kardashian empire.
Trick Or Treat: Kourtney & Her Kids Dress As Superheroes, North West’s Adorable Unicorn Costume was originally published on globalgrind.com