CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trevor Noah & The #DailyShow Celebrate Their New Beginning In New York City

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah celebrated their changing of the guard on the roof of Ink 48 in New York City.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Trevor Noah

The gods aren’t that crazy, because on what was quite possibly the last nice day of the year, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah celebrated their changing of the guard on the roof of Ink 48 in New York City.

In my opinion it’s the best rooftop in Manhattan, so it makes sense that the best news team on earth would choose to have an outdoor event there on a balmy evening on October 22nd.

Trevor Noah

The party featured astounding views, great food, custom napkins and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah decals on the windows. It was truly a great event. The room was filled with many members of the production team, who all seemed to gleam with gratification, gladness, and glee as they greeted guests who popped up at their gala.

Instagram Photo

I had a nice conversation with producer Tim Greenberg about the direction of the show and how the entire team is finding their voice. Hopes and expectations are high and it’s clear that they have comedic gold on their hands. Just take a look at the Donald Trump is an African President bit to find out. Tim also told me he’s so excited he can’t wait to be a year into the show so we can truly see the team’s full potential.

Trevor Noah

Trevor enjoyed the night atop New York City by chatting with guests, taking selfies, and enjoying libations. Congratulations to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, it appears you guys have a bright future ahead of you.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Trevor Noah & The #DailyShow Celebrate Their New Beginning In New York City was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comedy Central , exclusive , new york , the daily show , Trevor Noah

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close