“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” & The Best Horror Franchises Of All Time

Paranormal Activity in Hollywood comes to an end today with the release of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, the sixth film in the franchise. And while there are always a ton of scary movies out around Halloween, there’s an argument to be made that Paranormal Activity is one of the best horror franchises of all time.
I spoke with producer Jason Blum, who knows the importance of protecting a franchise. That’s one of the reasons why they decided before filming that this would be the last in the series.
“We decided to make this the last move in this franchise,” Jason explains. “Usually horror franchises end because the last movie doesn’t make any money, so that’s the end of it. With this one, we decided before we starting making it that it would be the last one.”
In PATGD, you get to see the ghosts for the first time. Jason explained that there were many versions of the ghost Toby and they’ve worked with some of the best in the business regarding special effects. Says Jason, “We worked with ILM on what it would finally look like, we argued a lot about what Toby should look like. I’m pleased with what we finally landed on, but we had a lot of back and forth. Bigger and small and darker and lighter, and every possible variable.”
This final Paranormal Activity revamps the series and helps it go out with one final scare that places it among the best in historic horror franchises.
Check out our other pics for horror franchises to binge watch this holiday.
The Grudge
There’s something about ghosts that we just love. This one focuses on an American family making a new life in Tokyo; their house, as it turns out, is the site of a curse that lingers in a specific place and claims the lives of anyone it comes near.
Final Destination
You can’t cheat death. That’s one thing you learn in this franchise that goes full circle, through horror, death, and some of the best kills we’ve ever seen in Hollywood flicks.
The Ring
You watch a video and you die seven days later. Admit it, you still get a little spooked when the phone rings during a horror flick, don’t you? We won’t judge.
Halloween
There’s something about Michael Myers, a killer who attacks people on Halloween, that we just love. There’s a reason why there are ten installments of this one.
Friday The 13th
Jason is trill. Since 1980, he’s stalked and slashed Crystal Lake. He even jumped into another horror franchise, went to hell, and outer space. Twelve movies helped our boy Jason reach icon status.
Child’s Play
So far there have been six installments of Chucky, a demonic doll trying to find a human body to take over. He’s even recruited his bae and his seed to come kill people. We love it.
Saw
Jigsaw has tortured movie-goers throughout seven installments. The way he makes people kill themselves but lets them choose how is a super ill concept that has him high on our list of must-see horror films.
Nightmare On Elm Street
Let’s face it, no one is better than Freddy Kruger. His green and red striped sweater is equally as hideous as his burnt skin and razor fingers. Throughout nine movies, a reboot, and a cross-branded flick, Freddy is still haunting our dreams.
Scream
This series started with Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, but it straight up changed the rules of horror by taking everything the previous films began with and used its tropes to craft the illest franchise of all time. Hello, Sidney.
PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount Pictures | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube
“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” & The Best Horror Franchises Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com