“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” & The Best Horror Franchises Of All Time

Paranormal Activity in Hollywood comes to an end today with the release of Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, the sixth film in the franchise. And while there are always a ton of scary movies out around Halloween, there’s an argument to be made that Paranormal Activity is one of the best horror franchises of all time.

I spoke with producer Jason Blum, who knows the importance of protecting a franchise. That’s one of the reasons why they decided before filming that this would be the last in the series.

“We decided to make this the last move in this franchise,” Jason explains. “Usually horror franchises end because the last movie doesn’t make any money, so that’s the end of it. With this one, we decided before we starting making it that it would be the last one.”

In PATGD, you get to see the ghosts for the first time. Jason explained that there were many versions of the ghost Toby and they’ve worked with some of the best in the business regarding special effects. Says Jason, “We worked with ILM on what it would finally look like, we argued a lot about what Toby should look like. I’m pleased with what we finally landed on, but we had a lot of back and forth. Bigger and small and darker and lighter, and every possible variable.”

This final Paranormal Activity revamps the series and helps it go out with one final scare that places it among the best in historic horror franchises.

Check out our other pics for horror franchises to binge watch this holiday.

The Grudge

There’s something about ghosts that we just love. This one focuses on an American family making a new life in Tokyo; their house, as it turns out, is the site of a curse that lingers in a specific place and claims the lives of anyone it comes near.

Final Destination

You can’t cheat death. That’s one thing you learn in this franchise that goes full circle, through horror, death, and some of the best kills we’ve ever seen in Hollywood flicks.

The Ring

You watch a video and you die seven days later. Admit it, you still get a little spooked when the phone rings during a horror flick, don’t you? We won’t judge.

Halloween

There’s something about Michael Myers, a killer who attacks people on Halloween, that we just love. There’s a reason why there are ten installments of this one.

Friday The 13th

Jason is trill. Since 1980, he’s stalked and slashed Crystal Lake. He even jumped into another horror franchise, went to hell, and outer space. Twelve movies helped our boy Jason reach icon status.

Child’s Play

So far there have been six installments of Chucky, a demonic doll trying to find a human body to take over. He’s even recruited his bae and his seed to come kill people. We love it.

Saw

Jigsaw has tortured movie-goers throughout seven installments. The way he makes people kill themselves but lets them choose how is a super ill concept that has him high on our list of must-see horror films.

Nightmare On Elm Street

Let’s face it, no one is better than Freddy Kruger. His green and red striped sweater is equally as hideous as his burnt skin and razor fingers. Throughout nine movies, a reboot, and a cross-branded flick, Freddy is still haunting our dreams.

Scream

This series started with Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, but it straight up changed the rules of horror by taking everything the previous films began with and used its tropes to craft the illest franchise of all time. Hello, Sidney.

PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount Pictures | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube

45 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116159”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116159″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116159″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116159” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Rihanna, Diddy's Daughters, & More Get In On Spooky The Halloween Fun Source:Instagram 1 of 45 1. Beyonce as Janet Jackson and Blue Ivy as MJ is perfection. Source:Instagram 2 of 45 2. The twins go as superwomen! Source:Splash 3 of 45 3. Rihanna and her friends slay in their sexy Ninja Turtles costumes. Source:Instagram 4 of 45 4. Chris Brown and Karrueche dive into the 'Grease' classic. Source:Instagram 5 of 45 5. North West and Penelope Disick both dress as skunks! Source:Splash 6 of 45 6. Alyson Hannigan and her family go out trick-or-treating as frogs. Source:Instagram 7 of 45 7. Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick show off their costumes. Source:Splash 8 of 45 8. Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa dress up in their second Halloween outfits. Source:WENN 9 of 45 9. Adam Lambert channels his Wolverine at his Halloween party. Source:Instagram 10 of 45 10. Neil Patrick Harris and his kids dive into the Batman series. Source:Splash 11 of 45 11. Lala Anthony is one sexy cat! Source:Splash 12 of 45 12. Rita Ora keeps it all pink for a Halloween party. Source:Splash 13 of 45 13. Rihanna and friends get a group shot of their Ninja Turtle costumes. Source:Instagram 14 of 45 14. Kendall Jenner hangs with friends as Mario. Source:WENN 15 of 45 15. Aubrey O'Day dresses as a peacock at Adam Lambert's Halloween party. Source:WENN 16 of 45 16. Snoop Dogg went as his white alter ego Todd in Vegas. Source:Instagram 17 of 45 17. Tyga dresses up as Chuckie. Source:Instagram 18 of 45 18. Nicki Minaj is your teacher's pet. Source:Instagram 19 of 45 19. Kim Kardashian dresses as Anna Wintour, along with North and friends. Source:Splash 20 of 45 20. Coco & Ice T head to a party in NYC Source:WENN 21 of 45 21. Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan are zombies! Source:Instagram 22 of 45 22. Chance is Cleopatra. Source:Instagram 23 of 45 23. Kylie Jenner goes trick or treating with Kris Jenner and Penelope Disick Source:Instagram 24 of 45 24. Rihanna and Melissa are Ninja Turtles. Source:Instagram 25 of 45 25. Kim Kardashian is a skeleton. Source:Instagram 26 of 45 26. Rihanna is a sexy Ninja Turtle. Source:Instagram 27 of 45 27. Cassie and Diddy head out for a Halloween party. Source:Instagram 28 of 45 28. Kim Porter and the twins go as superwomen! Source:Instagram 29 of 45 29. Khloe Kardashian shows off her and Malika's mask game. Source:Instagram 30 of 45 30. Chris Brown channels his inner 'Grease.' Source:WENN 31 of 45 31. Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo coordinate costumes as a couple. Source:Instagram 32 of 45 32. Nicki Minaj is your teacher's pet. Source:Instagram 33 of 45 33. Rihanna dyes her hair green for the holiday. Source:WENN 34 of 45 34. Kelly Osbourne gets creative for her costume. Source:Instagram 35 of 45 35. Kendrick Lamar took it way, way back. Source:Instagram 36 of 45 36. Tinashe and a friend went as Kim K. and North West. Source:Instagram 37 of 45 37. Ashanti got sexy for Halloween this year. Source:Splash 38 of 45 38. DJ Pauly D dresses up as Batman for a Halloween event. Source:Instagram 39 of 45 39. Cassie shows off more of her Halloween look. Source:Instagram 40 of 45 40. The Bash is a little chicken nugget! Source:Instagram 41 of 45 41. Cassie dresses up for a Halloween party. Source:Instagram 42 of 45 42. Diddy is a handsome fella in his Halloween costume. 43 of 45 43. Amber Rose is a zombie Queen! Source:Splash 44 of 45 44. Heidi Klum is unrecognizable as a butterfly. Source:Instagram 45 of 45 45. Kim Kardashian shows off her skeleton details. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116159”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116159″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116159″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116159” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” & The Best Horror Franchises Of All Time Rihanna, Diddy's Daughters, & More Get In On Spooky The Halloween Fun jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116159”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116159″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116159″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116159” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” & The Best Horror Franchises Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com