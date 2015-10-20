CLOSE
Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Gay Community And Black Church Should Stop Demonizing Each Other [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After VH1 dealt with those who are “Out In Hip-Hop” last night Jeff Johnson explains why the black church and the LGBT communities need to stop being at odds with each other! Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

    Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Gay Community And Black Church Should Stop Demonizing Each Other [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

