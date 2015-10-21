CLOSE
Music
Home

Jay Rock Feat. Sir “The Ways” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jay Rock has been going hard on the music tip since the release of his 90059 album, and he’s releasing another set of visuals for fans.

The TDE rapper dropped the official video for his “The Ways” record, which also features the song’s guest, Sir.

Jay Rock heads over to a hole-in-the-wall strip club, ditching the rest of the grown folks crowd over at the bigger clubs and bars.

Watch the new music video from Jay Rock and Sir above, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jay Rock Feat. Sir “The Ways” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jay Rock , music video , new video , SIR

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 4 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close