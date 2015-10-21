Jay Rock has been going hard on the music tip since the release of his 90059 album, and he’s releasing another set of visuals for fans.

The TDE rapper dropped the official video for his “The Ways” record, which also features the song’s guest, Sir.

Jay Rock heads over to a hole-in-the-wall strip club, ditching the rest of the grown folks crowd over at the bigger clubs and bars.

Watch the new music video from Jay Rock and Sir above, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jay Rock Feat. Sir “The Ways” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

