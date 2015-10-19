CLOSE
Lamar Odom Expected To Have Permanent Damage, But Khloe Is Willing To Help

She hasn't left Lamar's bedside yet and will see this through to the end.

Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom Fragrance Launch For 'Unbreakable'

Lamar Odom just got some good news on his road to rehab after a near brush with death inside a Las Vegas brothel. Doctors are telling the championship ex-NBA baller he’ll survive with months of hard work, and his ex Khloe is planning to be there for the entire ride.

According to sources close to the situation, Lamar’s rehabilitation will take months, and some of the damage to his body will be permanent. Lamar will have to work with physical, speech, and other therapists in the months to come. Another good note for Lamar is that Khloe is determined to ride this out – regardless of the status of her relationship with James Harden.

She hasn’t left Lamar’s bedside yet and will see this through to the end. One of the reasons Khloe dragged her feet with their divorce is because she wanted to save Lamar, and now she’s planning on being a key part of his recovery.

