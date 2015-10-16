DJ Esco On 56-Night Lock Up: “I Had To Be The Sacrificial Lamb”

DJ Esco has had one hell of a year. With the success of his collaborative 56 Nights mixtape with Future, the Atlanta native has positioned himself as one of the hottest DJ’s in 2015.

But back In 2014, the Esco was imprisoned for 56 nights in Dubai after he was arrested for possession of marijuana. Not only did Esco’s imprisonment test his faith, but it also tested his relationship with his longtime friend / employer, Future.

Thankfully, after spending 56 nights with no visitors, no sun, no music, no books, no hot food, no hot water, no toilet, no trial, and no judge, DJ Esco was released with the assistance of Future’s high-powered attorneys.

GlobalGrind caught up with DJ Esco on the BET Hip-Hop Awards green carpet to discuss his nomination, surviving 56 nights in a Middle Eastern prison, and Future’s undeniable loyalty.

Watch our exclusive interview with DJ Esco up top.

