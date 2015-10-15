CLOSE
So Sad: Man Shot Outside Of Dallas Cowboys Game Has Died

Police said Rick Sells, 43, was shot in the neck after the game, and wasn’t involved in the fight until he tried to break it up.

The Dallas Cowboys fan who was shot during an altercation outside of Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium after Sunday’s Cowboys/Patriots game has died. Police said Rick Sells, 43, was shot in the neck after the game, and wasn’t involved in the fight until he tried to break it up.

Rick was scheduled to get married next month and his fiancée is pregnant with a baby girl. After he underwent three surgeries and his condition didn’t improve, his family made the tough decision of taking him off life support.

Rick’s sister told local TV station KXAS, “Today my mother and his family are going to go say our final goodbyes to the greatest man I’ve ever known,” she said in a statement. “We’re going to sign the donor papers so that his beautiful heart and organs will live on through others. We just wanted to say thank you for your love, support and prayers.”

The alleged gunman, Marvin Rodriguez, is now facing murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

To help the victim’s family, donate to his GoFundMe page here.

SOURCE: KXAS, NY Daily News | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

So Sad: Man Shot Outside Of Dallas Cowboys Game Has Died was originally published on globalgrind.com

