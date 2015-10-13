The theme of this year’s Million Man March was “Justice or Else,” but Jeff Johnson explains that as much as it is important for people to show up for these rallies and marches to demand, it’s also important to uphold the “or else,” portion of the demand. Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: #JusticeOrElse: Million Man March 20th Anniversary [VIDEO]

RELATED: #JusticeOrElse: Sybrina Fulton, Common, J.Cole & More Powerful Images From The Million Man March 20th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS & LIVE STREAM]

RELATED: Russell Simmons Gets BET Hip-Hop Awards Date Moved In Honor Of Million Man March

Jeff Johnson On What Should Be Remembered After The 20th Anniversary Of The Million Man March [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: