Jeff Johnson On What Should Be Remembered After The 20th Anniversary Of The Million Man March [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Exclusives
| 10.13.15
The theme of this year’s Million Man March was “Justice or Else,” but Jeff Johnson explains that as much as it is important for people to show up for these rallies and marches to demand, it’s also important to uphold the “or else,” portion of the demand. Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

RELATED: #JusticeOrElse: Million Man March 20th Anniversary [VIDEO]

RELATED: #JusticeOrElse: Sybrina Fulton, Common, J.Cole & More Powerful Images From The Million Man March 20th Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS & LIVE STREAM]

RELATED: Russell Simmons Gets BET Hip-Hop Awards Date Moved In Honor Of Million Man March

Justice or Else , Million Man March

photos
