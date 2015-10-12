RECAP: Atlanta Celebrates Hip-Hop With 11th Annual A3C Music Festival & Conference

If you’re a member of the hip-hop community, there’s a good chance you spent your weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Not only did BET film another great Hip-Hop Awards, but Atlanta welcomed over 500 performers and five days of non-stop panels, showcases, and concerts.

The 11th annual A3C Music Festival and Conference kicked off with inspirational panels about independent artists and the importance of business with Ryan Leslie and Complex Magazine’s Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, as well as candid conversations between Huffington Post’s Marc Lamont Hill and Atlanta hip-hop veteran Jeezy.

From panels on “Music & Law” to “Women Entrepreneurs In Entertainment,” A3C offered a well-rounded perspective on culture, art, and the business behind the world’s most influential genre.

Not only did A3C offer attendees the opportunity to learn about the history and business of hip-hop, but on Friday, October 9, organizers opened up its festival grounds for three days of live performances in East Atlanta Village. Legends like Pete Rock and De La Soul shared the same stage, while newcomers like DeJ Loaf, WDNG CRSHRS, and Raury solidified A3C’s position as the premiere governing force of hip-hop festivals in the south.

If you weren’t able to make it down to “Hot-lanta” this year, check out photos from A3C down under.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

1. Marc Lamont Hill & Jeezy Have A A3Conversation In Atlanta.
2. Stalley Hits The Stage At A3C.
3. Juan Epstein Sat Down With De La Soul During A3C.
4. Wiz Khalifa Closed Out A3C With His Taylor Gang Crew.
5. Mike WiLL Made-It Performs At A3C.
6. DeJ Loaf Reps Hard For Detroit In Atlanta.
7. Ty Dolla $ign Performs A Medley Of Hits.
8. Raury Performs "Indigo Child."
9. Quentin Miller & His WNDG CRSHRS crew perform at A3C.
10. Curren$y surprises fans and performs with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang.

