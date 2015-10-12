CLOSE
RECAP: Atlanta Celebrates Hip-Hop With 11th Annual A3C Music Festival & Conference

Wiz Khalifa

If you’re a member of the hip-hop community, there’s a good chance you spent your weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. Not only did BET film another great Hip-Hop Awards, but Atlanta welcomed over 500 performers and five days of non-stop panels, showcases, and concerts.

The 11th annual A3C Music Festival and Conference kicked off with inspirational panels about independent artists and the importance of business with Ryan Leslie and Complex Magazine’s Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, as well as candid conversations between Huffington Post’s Marc Lamont Hill and Atlanta hip-hop veteran Jeezy.

From panels on “Music & Law” to “Women Entrepreneurs In Entertainment,” A3C offered a well-rounded perspective on culture, art, and the business behind the world’s most influential genre.

Not only did A3C offer attendees the opportunity to learn about the history and business of hip-hop, but on Friday, October 9, organizers opened up its festival grounds for three days of live performances in East Atlanta Village. Legends like Pete Rock and De La Soul shared the same stage, while newcomers like DeJ Loaf, WDNG CRSHRS, and Raury solidified A3C’s position as the premiere governing force of hip-hop festivals in the south.

If you weren’t able to make it down to “Hot-lanta” this year, check out photos from A3C down under.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, & More Perform At A3C Music Festival & Conference In Atlanta

RECAP: Atlanta Celebrates Hip-Hop With 11th Annual A3C Music Festival & Conference was originally published on globalgrind.com

A3C Festival , music news , Photos , recap , Wiz Khalifa

