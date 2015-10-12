Raven-Symone Issues A Statement About Her Comments On Name Discrimination

Raven Symoné is speaking a new tune after being the talk of Black Twitter and all of social media for her horrible comments about names while taping a segment for The View last week.

If you missed it, the former child star said she wouldn’t hire anyone with a “ghetto” name. This sparked outrage on social media, including a Facebook post from her father, Christopher Pearman, saying he loves his daughter but she says stupid stuff every now and then.

“Raven is a really Beautiful, Sweethearted, Human Being.I should know. Her Mother and I Love her Very much and will always support her and have her back. Even if sometimes……….she says some dumb S#%T!”

Now it seems like Raven-Symoné also realizes the error of her ways. She took to Facebook to explain:

My comments about discrimination have spun out of control.

I’d like to begin by saying that I was not attacking a specific race, but repeating a name that was said in a viral video which has received over 2 million likes.

I have been denied many jobs because of my skin color, body size, and age. Each time I was rejected, my self esteem was negatively effected, so i empathize with those who feel victimized by what I said. We would hope that when it comes to hiring, our names, physical appearance, sexual orientation, and age would never outweigh our qualifications, but often times, they do, thats the truth and it sucks. But I should not be part of the problem, I should be part of the solution.

As an equal opportunity employer, I have never discriminated against a name….even though I said I would, it’s not true. My comment was in poor taste. My lack of empathy towards name discrimination was uncalled for. I would also like to say that on Friday my account was hacked, those are not my words.

We are glad to see Raven understanding what she said was wrong, but she definitely didn’t need to say it in the first place.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Raven-Symone Issues A Statement About Her Comments On Name Discrimination was originally published on globalgrind.com