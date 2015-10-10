If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: The “Lucky One” In Oregon Shooting Breaks His Silence, & More

An 18-year-old student, dubbed “the lucky one” in the Oregon school shooting, broke his silence on Friday for the first time since the tragedy. The student recalls the moment Chris Harper Mercer singled him out, handing him an envelope with a flash drive in it. Read more about his statement here. [Huffington Post]

Jim Carrey said goodbye to his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White during her funeral in Ireland on Friday. The Hollywood actor flew to Ireland to say his final goodbyes and, along with her family members, carried her coffin. Carrey described White as a “delicate Irish flower.” [Daily Mail]

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas this past Thursday. Witnesses say Shia was either on drugs or drunk as he ran down the street in front of people. He continued acting accordingly after being told to stop. [TMZ]

Bobbi Kristina‘s estate filed legal documentation stating Nick Gordon and Bobbi got into a violent fight before he injected her with a “toxic mixture” that made her lose consciousness. Nick’s lawyers believe the docs are a distraction and an attempt to make him look bad. [TMZ]

Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive to Los Angeles on June 9, 1993. Source:Getty 2 of 25 2. Whitney Houston, singer Bobby Brown, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend Bobby Brown's 25th Birthday Party on February 4, 1994 at Tavern on the Green. Source:Getty 3 of 25 3. Bobby Brown and daughter Bobbi Kristina circa March 1994. Source:Getty 4 of 25 4. Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995. Source:Getty 5 of 25 5. Mommy's girl! Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown depart for New York City on July 1, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport. Source:Getty 6 of 25 6. Singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Preacher's Wife" premiere together in New York City on December 9, 1996. Source:Getty 7 of 25 7. Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, & Bobbi at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills circa October '98. Source:Getty 8 of 25 8. Daughter Bobbi walks the carpet with her mother Whitney Houston in March of 1999. Source:Getty 9 of 25 9. Whitney Houston with her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and husband Bobbi Brown onstage during a concert on July 16, 1999. Source:Getty 10 of 25 10. Whitney Houston kisses her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown during the 1st Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001. Source:Getty 11 of 25 11. Bobby, Whitney, and Bobbi pose for a flick at he 2002 VH1 Divas show. Source:Getty 12 of 25 12. Whitney, Bobby, and Bobbi smile during Praise Power in 2003. Source:Getty 13 of 25 13. The Browns posed with Mickey and Minnie at "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere. Source:Getty 14 of 25 14. Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston perform in Central Park on September 1, 2009. Source:Getty 15 of 25 15. Bobbi and Whitney wore all black to the 2009 American Music Awards. Source:Getty 16 of 25 16. Bobbi hugs her mother at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen. Source:Getty 17 of 25 17. Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at Kelly Price & Friends Unplugged: For The Love Of R&B GRAMMY Party. Source:Getty 18 of 25 18. Bobbi Kristina arriving at Whigham Funeral Home for a private viewing for her mother, Whitney Houston. Source:Getty 19 of 25 19. Pat Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown accept the Millennium Award on behalf of Whitney Houston onstage at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. Source:Getty 20 of 25 20. Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon at the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Source:Getty 21 of 25 21. Bobbi salutes the poster for her mother's movie during the premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Source:Getty 22 of 25 22. Bobbi Kristina at the We Will Always Love You: A GRAMMY Salute to Whitney event. Source:Getty 23 of 25 23. Cissy Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown attend "The Houstons: On Our Own" Series Premiere Party at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in NYC. Source:Getty 24 of 25 24. Nick Gordon kisses Bobbi Kristina Brown at "The Houstons: On Our Own" series premiere party. Source:Getty 25 of 25 25. Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center. 