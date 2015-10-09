Beer is amazing. From its distinctive taste to the fact it doesn’t get you wasted as quickly as hard liquor, beer is the best of both worlds.
The only issue is the beer belly it comes with. But a new company called Supplemental Brewing wants you to get swol’ while throwing a few back. It combines two of any college bros’ favorite activities – making gains and drinking. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign, and will release two kinds of beer once it hits its goal of $40,000. So far so good, as they’ve currently raised just over $13,000 with three weeks left in the campaign.
“We believe that everyone in America should be able to enjoy a cold protein beer after a hard workout, and we are asking for your help to make that a reality,” the company says.
The first beer, subtly named Brewtein, has seven grams of whey protein, which the company says is the largest amount in any beer. It’s got 5 percent alcohol, accompanied by 178 calories. The second beer, called Nutribeer, is somewhat of a light beer, as it only has four grams of protein and seven carbs. The company describes it as lager-style beer with a citrus flavor. The slogan, “This is where your WORKOUT meets your WEEKEND,” is genius and straight to the point.
With 21 days left in the campaign, it’s time for all bros to unite for the greater good and make this happen.
SOURCE: Mashable, Kickstarter | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter
Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way was originally published on globalgrind.com