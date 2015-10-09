CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way

It’s time for all bros to unite for the greater good and make this happen.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beer is amazing. From its distinctive taste to the fact it doesn’t get you wasted as quickly as hard liquor, beer is the best of both worlds.

The only issue is the beer belly it comes with. But a new company called Supplemental Brewing wants you to get swol’ while throwing a few back. It combines two of any college bros’ favorite activities – making gains and drinking. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign, and will release two kinds of beer once it hits its goal of $40,000. So far so good, as they’ve currently raised just over $13,000 with three weeks left in the campaign.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We believe that everyone in America should be able to enjoy a cold protein beer after a hard workout, and we are asking for your help to make that a reality,” the company says.

The first beer, subtly named Brewtein, has seven grams of whey protein, which the company says is the largest amount in any beer. It’s got 5 percent alcohol, accompanied by 178 calories. The second beer, called Nutribeer, is somewhat of a light beer, as it only has four grams of protein and seven carbs. The company describes it as lager-style beer with a citrus flavor. The slogan, “This is where your WORKOUT meets your WEEKEND,” is genius and straight to the point.

With 21 days left in the campaign, it’s time for all bros to unite for the greater good and make this happen.

SOURCE: Mashable, Kickstarter | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

25 photos Launch gallery

Hollywood's Hottest Dads (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way

Hollywood's Hottest Dads (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112205”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112205″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112205″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112205” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Bros Unite: Protein-Packed Beer Is On The Way was originally published on globalgrind.com

alcohol , Beer , kickstarter , workout

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close