Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan and N.W.A. Need Your Votes for Induction Into The “Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame”

What a difference a day and a biopic makes. We wonder if the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame was even checking for the historic contributions of N.W.A prior to the box office success of their biopic, “Straight Outta Compton”.

The group appeared on the Billboard charts for the first time (yes, the first time) with the release of the film and now the legendary group can celebrate their nomination for possible induction into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame.

It would truly be an epic year for this year’s nominee Janet Jackson to make it in following the release of her comeback album and world tour for “Unbreakable”.

Can you believe Chaka Khan has yet to make it in? Gasps! Ms. Khan is nominated for a second time, after previously being submitted for inclusion in 2012 with her former band, Rufus.

So how does one go about being inducted? The process seems more intense than running for president! Here are the details according to USA Today:

“Artists are eligible for consideration 25 years after releasing their first single or album (1990, for the newest crop of nominees). Inductees will be determined by more than 800 artists, historians and music-industry professionals. The public can participate in the process by casting votes through select media outlets, including usatoday.com, and at rockhall.com. Voting ends December 9 and the top five artists will make up a fans’ ballot, which counts as a single vote. The 2016 inductees will be announced in December and the induction ceremony will be held in New York in April.”

“It’s not necessarily how many records you’ve sold, it’s about what your influence in the arts is” said Joel Peresman, CEO and president of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. Well if that’s the case, we look forward to Ms. Jackson, Ms. Khan and N.W.A being inducted in 2016! #DropsMic

Welcome Back, Ms. Jackson: A Look Back At Janet Jackson's Best Videos
1. Janet Jackson Drops 'No Sleep'
2. Nasty Boys
3. I Get So Lonely
4. Rhythm Nation
5. That's The Way Love Goes
6. The Pleasure Principle
7. Runaway
8. Doesn't Really Matter
9. Miss You Much
10. You Want This
11. Alright
12. If

Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan and N.W.A. Need Your Votes for Induction Into The “Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com