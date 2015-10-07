CLOSE
Monty Feat. Fetty Wap "Cash Green" (NEW MUSIC)

2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Fetty Wap has had the spotlight on him heavy over the last year as he has risen to the top, but he’s making sure his right-hands are passed the same treatment.

His closest right-hand, Monty, has just dropped a brand new track called “Cash Green,” and after lending his verses to 7 total tracks on the “Trap Queen” vocalist’s debut album, Fetty is returning the favor.

Lending his signature singing skills to his fellow Paterson native, Fetty accompanies Monty to flourish on the new catchy song that could very well be a banger this season.

Listen to the new track from Monty and Fetty below.

17 Photos Of Fetty Wap Living The Good Life

