Four Golden Moments From Kanye West’s “In Camera” Live London Interview

Kanye West sat down with SHOWStudio’s Lou Stoppard​ this morning for a live “In Camera” interview and spoke about everything from his place in the fashion world, to his very public personal life for nearly two hours.

Any time Kanye is given a forum to voice his thoughts, golden moments are guaranteed and these days, his interviews contain more quotables than his music. Check out what we learned from Kanye’s interview down under.

On the quality of Yeezus…

Kanye stayed pretty quiet when it came to music talk, but he was able to give us a peek into the personal ranking of his discography. To the dismay of many fans, ‘Ye believes Yeezus and 808s & Heartbreak were better albums than My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, because MBDTF was an apology album and not as groundbreaking as the others.

“You know, people extend their brand for a long time. There’s true moments of genius, then there are moments of looking through the archives and putting shit together,” he said. “So many people rate Dark Fantasy as my best album, but Yeezusand 808sare so much stronger. Dark Fantasy to me is… almost like, an apology record. ‘Power’ was the least progressive song that I’ve ever had as a first single…. least challenging.”

On his presidency…

“Yeah,” Kanye responded with a stone-cold serious face when asked if he’s running for president in 2020.

He mentioned that he’s been discussing his candidacy with his team for the past five years, though he doesn’t have all the details of his potential campaign right now. When asked how he would assess Barack Obama’s presidency, he said, “I don’t want to make comments, or give opinions on what other people have done. However,” he added, “I think he’s done a lot of great things and there would be no chance of people even considering the concept of me running if he hadn’t of won.”

When asked what he’d do as leader of the free world, he said, “I would like to sit with engineers and come up with solutions and alternatives for people without opportunity that end up having to go through desperate measures, who feel like life isn’t worth living, or that other people’s lives don’t matter.”

“I think the way I collaborate with people, the way that I empower the people I collaborate with … is a different way to problem solve than a normal political way. I want to just, ask questions.”

Kanye’s already been prepping for the presidential debates. “I’ve already decided that when I’m at debates and I don’t know, I’ll say, ‘Look I don’t know, I’ll get back to you,’ and consult with the top 10, top five people in the planet, and if there isn’t an absolute right answer, then I’ll say these are the two highest answers we’ve come up with right now. Because it’s not about me, it’s about we right now.”

On having a family in the spotlight…

Kanye’s family has grown before the public’s eyes and he’s the first to admit that his priorities are changing.

“Three years ago, after this interview, I would’ve been on a train back to Paris to see the last of the shows and get that inspiration. Now, I’m on the first flight back to see my greatest inspiration, and that’s my daughter.” He was also asked how he feels about the Kardashian Empire and the reality show, and surprisingly, he’s cool with it. Kanye said that he doesn’t view anything they do as a negative.

When asked about his yet-to-be-born son, West just wants him to feel purpose and realize he has opportunities. Even Kanye admitted that his problems with living such a public life aren’t real problems, they’re “champagne problems.” Real problems are people who can’t feed their kids.

On his challenges with fashion…

It seems as if Kanye’s love and passion for art has taken the place of his music. One of the largest issues between hip-hop and fashion is the acceptance of homosexuality in the former, versus homophobia in the latter.

“Isn’t it so funny how the culture of different art forms is so different? Where it’s like, I felt that I got discriminated against in fashion also for not being gay. Whereas is music, you definitely get discriminated against if you are gay. It definitely—it takes some amazing talents to break down that barrier.”

In typical Kanye fashion, he name-drops like crazy and admits that he wants to make the “Apple of clothing.” Watch above for the whole interview.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Four Golden Moments From Kanye West’s “In Camera” Live London Interview was originally published on globalgrind.com