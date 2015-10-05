CLOSE
Jim Carrey’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Studying Scientology, Committed Suicide Using Comedian’s Pills

According to reports, three empty pill bottles beside White when she was found dead were prescribed to Jim Carrey under an alias.

The sudden death of Jim Carrey‘s ex-girlfriend Cathriona White is slowly becoming more and more complicated.

According to reports, three empty pill bottles beside White when she was found dead were prescribed to Jim Carrey under an alias. TMZ revealed that there is “reason to believe” White may have taken the medications from Carrey’s house. She was found with prescriptions for Ambien, Percocet, and Propranolol.

Another unanticipated detail in White’s story is that according to two of her friends, she had been studying Scientology and undergoing the controversial church’s “Survival Rundown” (SRD) course in the months before her death. To read more about the process, click here.

White, 28, was found dead at her home in Los Angeles last week and although it’s not clear who dumped who, reports say Jim didn’t want to completely sever his relationship with her, but never was able to explain himself before she committed suicide.

Cathriona will be buried in County Tipperary, Ireland.

SOURCE: TMZ, Gawker | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jim Carrey’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Studying Scientology, Committed Suicide Using Comedian’s Pills was originally published on globalgrind.com

