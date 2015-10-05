CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Monday Preciousness: Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram

It's officially Fall and that means pumpkin picking, camping, and spending more time with family.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

It’s officially Fall and that means pumpkin picking, camping, and spending more time with family.

Celebrities like Amber Rose love showing off their adorable kids for the world to see, and who can blame them? The Slut Walk coordinator posted a video of her son Sebastian playing dress up with her sunglasses and cutely revealed, “It’s just me.”

Instagram Photo

Diddy also shared a sweet photo of his daughters Chance, Jessie, and D’Lilla, simply captioned, “#MyBabies.”

Instagram Photo

The beauties showed off their Nae Nae while on set of a recent photoshoot. It’s obvious these girls inherited their dad’s dance skills.

Instagram Photo

Ciara posted a selfie of her and her super handsome son baby Future with their matching smirks.

Instagram Photo

#MommySelfies.

Instagram Photo

Monica showed off her adorable daughter Laiyah strutting around in her new shoes. How cute!

Instagram Photo

And Yandy Smith gave followers a glimpse of her Sundays as she shared a photo of herself breast-feeding her baby girl Skylar.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty  

15 photos Launch gallery

The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far

Continue reading Monday Preciousness: Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram

The 15 Most Adorable Celebrity Kids Of 2015 So Far

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110994”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110994″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110994″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110994” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Monday Preciousness: Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , celebrity kids , Ciara , Diddy , honda-trending , kids , Monica , Yandy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close