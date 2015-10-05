It’s officially Fall and that means pumpkin picking, camping, and spending more time with family.

Celebrities like Amber Rose love showing off their adorable kids for the world to see, and who can blame them? The Slut Walk coordinator posted a video of her son Sebastian playing dress up with her sunglasses and cutely revealed, “It’s just me.”

Diddy also shared a sweet photo of his daughters Chance, Jessie, and D’Lilla, simply captioned, “#MyBabies.”

The beauties showed off their Nae Nae while on set of a recent photoshoot. It’s obvious these girls inherited their dad’s dance skills.

Ciara posted a selfie of her and her super handsome son baby Future with their matching smirks.

#MommySelfies.

Monica showed off her adorable daughter Laiyah strutting around in her new shoes. How cute!

And Yandy Smith gave followers a glimpse of her Sundays as she shared a photo of herself breast-feeding her baby girl Skylar.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Monday Preciousness: Amber Rose, Ciara, Diddy, & More Show Love To Their Adorable Kids On Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com