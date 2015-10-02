CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Mickey Mouse Club Turns 60: Relive MMC’s Best ’90s R&B Covers

0 reads
Leave a comment

2012 Gotta Have It Rock & Roll Auction Press Preview

“M-I-C…K-E-Y…” If you were a ’90s kid and your parents blessed you with cable television, you totally know the rest.Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the afternoon fun time/talent-generating machine, The Mickey Mouse Club. Later dubbed MMC, Disney’s talented club gave rise to some of this generation’s biggest pop stars, including Justin Timberlake, his former *NSYNC bandmate JC Chasez, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera. Even Hollywood A-list residents Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell got their start with the House of Mouse.

Team MMC had a way of taking the ’90s hits our parents jammed in the car, and making them just for tweens. While we probably had no business having crushes on Jodeci’s DeVante Swing, gushing over JT and Ryan Gosling’s “Baby, I’m begging” pleas was completely acceptable.

In honor of The Mickey Mouse Club turning the big 6-0, relive some of the crew’s best R&B covers.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling “Cry For You”

Justin Timberlake “Always In My Heart”

JC Chasez “When Can I See You Again”

Christina Aguilera “Another Sad Love Song”

JC Chasez  “Remember The Time”

Christina Aguilera “Weak”

Justin Timberlake “Biggest Part Of Me”

Matt Morris with Dale Godboldo, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake “My Cherie Amour”

JC Chasez, Tony, and Matt Morris “End Of The Road”

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake “Feel For You”

Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Kerri Russell, Britney Spears “Wake Up Everybody”

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake “I’ll Take You There”

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You”

SOURCE: L.A. Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Sexy Pics Of Ryan Gosling (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Mickey Mouse Club Turns 60: Relive MMC’s Best ’90s R&B Covers

15 Sexy Pics Of Ryan Gosling (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110392”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110392″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110392″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110392” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Mickey Mouse Club Turns 60: Relive MMC’s Best ’90s R&B Covers was originally published on globalgrind.com

'90s , Britney Spears , Christina Aguilera , j.c. chasez , justin timberlake , mickey mouse club , MMC , ryan gosling , Throwback

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close