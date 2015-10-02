Mickey Mouse Club Turns 60: Relive MMC’s Best ’90s R&B Covers

“M-I-C…K-E-Y…” If you were a ’90s kid and your parents blessed you with cable television, you totally know the rest.Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the afternoon fun time/talent-generating machine, The Mickey Mouse Club. Later dubbed MMC, Disney’s talented club gave rise to some of this generation’s biggest pop stars, including Justin Timberlake, his former *NSYNC bandmate JC Chasez, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera. Even Hollywood A-list residents Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell got their start with the House of Mouse.

Team MMC had a way of taking the ’90s hits our parents jammed in the car, and making them just for tweens. While we probably had no business having crushes on Jodeci’s DeVante Swing, gushing over JT and Ryan Gosling’s “Baby, I’m begging” pleas was completely acceptable.

In honor of The Mickey Mouse Club turning the big 6-0, relive some of the crew’s best R&B covers.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling “Cry For You”

Justin Timberlake “Always In My Heart”

JC Chasez “When Can I See You Again”

Christina Aguilera “Another Sad Love Song”

JC Chasez “Remember The Time”

Christina Aguilera “Weak”

Justin Timberlake “Biggest Part Of Me”

Matt Morris with Dale Godboldo, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake “My Cherie Amour”

JC Chasez, Tony, and Matt Morris “End Of The Road”

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake “Feel For You”

Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Kerri Russell, Britney Spears “Wake Up Everybody”

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake “I’ll Take You There”

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You”

SOURCE: L.A. Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

