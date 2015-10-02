Ashanti’s Stalker Violated Restraining Order By Tweeting Her!

Grammy award winning singer, Ashanti hasn’t released any new music lately, maybe because she’s been too preoccupied with court appearances. For the past twelve years, beginning in 2003, Devar Hurd has been stalking the pop star.

According to The Daily Mail, Hurd believes that he is in a committed relationship with Ashanti.

In 2009, he was convicted of stalking and aggravated harassment. He was sentenced to two years in jail at Rikers Island. But he has yet to learn his lesson. Immediately after his released, he violated the restraining order, which said he was not to contact Ashanti or any member of her immediate family until 2020.

He began contacting Ashanti and her sister via social media. He sent the singer over 100 lewd photos and messages. He even went as far as attending several events produced by Ashanti’s younger sister Kenashia, knowing she wouldn’t recognize him, Hurd took photos with her. #Creepy

Hurd was on trial for violating the protective order in 2013 however, due to a juror’s medical emergency, there was a mistrial.

Ashanti and Hurd are currently in the midst of a new trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court. He chose to represent himself in hopes of interacting with the singer. In his opening statement, he reiterated his believe that he and Ashanti were in a committed relationship. “She thought I was two-timing her, that I wasn’t being loyal and trustworthy as I claimed to be to her” he said.

“I didn’t know what he was capable of,” Ashanti stated at trial. She’s said to have hired additional security whenever she travels to New York. ‘I know sometimes when a person gets rejected, that emotion turns into, dangerous feelings and dangerous actions. I didn’t want it to go to a new level, I was really, really scared.”

Hurd could face up to four years in jail if convicted. He has since been diagnosed with a delusional disorder. Do you think Hurd should he been sent to a psychiatric ward instead of jail?

