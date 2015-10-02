Ashanti’s Stalker Violated Restraining Order By Tweeting Her!

Grammy award winning singer, Ashanti hasn’t released any new music lately, maybe because she’s been too preoccupied with court appearances. For the past twelve years, beginning in 2003, Devar Hurd has been stalking the pop star.
According to The Daily Mail, Hurd believes that he is in a committed relationship with Ashanti.
In 2009, he was convicted of stalking and aggravated harassment. He was sentenced to two years in jail at Rikers Island. But he has yet to learn his lesson. Immediately after his released, he violated the restraining order, which said he was not to contact Ashanti or any member of her immediate family until 2020.
He began contacting Ashanti and her sister via social media. He sent the singer over 100 lewd photos and messages. He even went as far as attending several events produced by Ashanti’s younger sister Kenashia, knowing she wouldn’t recognize him, Hurd took photos with her. #Creepy
MUST READ: Ashanti Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Nelly: “I’ve Been Betrayed” [VIDEO]
Hurd was on trial for violating the protective order in 2013 however, due to a juror’s medical emergency, there was a mistrial.
Ashanti and Hurd are currently in the midst of a new trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court. He chose to represent himself in hopes of interacting with the singer. In his opening statement, he reiterated his believe that he and Ashanti were in a committed relationship. “She thought I was two-timing her, that I wasn’t being loyal and trustworthy as I claimed to be to her” he said.
“I didn’t know what he was capable of,” Ashanti stated at trial. She’s said to have hired additional security whenever she travels to New York. ‘I know sometimes when a person gets rejected, that emotion turns into, dangerous feelings and dangerous actions. I didn’t want it to go to a new level, I was really, really scared.”
Hurd could face up to four years in jail if convicted. He has since been diagnosed with a delusional disorder. Do you think Hurd should he been sent to a psychiatric ward instead of jail?
RELATED STORIES:
Is Ashanti Trying To Be An NFL Wife With Rumored New Romance?
AM BUZZ: Lil’ Kim Lands A Reality Show; Ashanti Has A New Boo; Tyrese Crushes On Janelle Monae & More
#BodyGoals: Ashanti's Killing The Game With Her Curves
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
1. #RelationshipGoals: Ashanti's Body Sends Us Running To The Gym
Say what you want about Ashanti's career (in its current state — don't get it twisted she was the sh*t back in the day), but the former Murder Inc. princess is killing the game with her curves. This weekend, the brown babe flaunted her beach body on Instagram and we're in awe of her sun-kissed skin, thick legs and shapely hips. Scroll through this gallery of her sexiest pics in celebration of Black beauty.
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
2. A Tomboy With A Sexy Swag
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
3. Take Us To Costa Rica
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
4. Street Art
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
5. #BikiniGoals
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
6. Beautiful Beach
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
7. Brown Beauty
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
8. Sunbathing Beauty
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
9. Jet Ski Fun
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
10. Pretty In Pink
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
11. Flawless
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
12. Slaying In Michael Costello
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
13. Bringing Jean Suits Back
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
14. Simple & Chic
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
15. Fabulous!
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
16. Miami Nights
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
17. Business Class
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
18. Lace Realness
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
19. Black & Blue Beauty
Source:Instagram
20 of 20
20. Dyme
Ashanti’s Stalker Violated Restraining Order By Tweeting Her! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com