What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Honey Boo Boo Is A Rapper Now, & More

Honey Boo Boo may no longer be the star of a hit reality show, but she’s not ready to let go of the spotlight. The young blonde, whose real name is Alana Thompson, just released her first rap song. Yes, you read that correctly. And it only gets better (or worse) because there’s a music video to go along with it. The song is called “Movin’ Up” and Mama June, Sugar Bear, and Pumpkin all make an appearance in the vid. Check it out up top.

So, “Yelp For Peeple” is a new app that gives users the opportunity to rate your fellow humans, such as exes, co-workers, and family members – basically like you would rate businesses on Yelp. Sounds pretty messed up, and Chrissy Teigen is making it known that she is not on board. She let off a series of tweets about the new app, which is set to launch in November.

In an age where both truth and gossip on the Internet can literally ruin lives, this #peeple app is horrible AND scary #yelpforhumans??? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So I should just be silent? Things like this need to be called out. It's trending. I'm not breaking news. https://t.co/pM0JzrdTpk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SMH. “Yelp For Peeple” is already looking like a bad idea.

Sony Pictures Television is bringing an adaptation of Roseanne to Russia. Reportedly called Katya, the series will follow in the footsteps of the other American sitcoms that have had success in Russia, including Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens.

Fresh off the wild job she did as the host of the VMAs, Miley Cyrus is taking her talents to SNL. The 22-year-old is set to host and perform on the season premiere this weekend, and the promos are not to be missed. Watch above to see Miley joke about her tendency to bare all, and whether or not she’ll keep her clothes on for this gig.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Deadline, Gossip Cop | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube, Twitter, Getty

SEE ALSO: Empire Season Two Ratings Are Just What We Expected

SEE ALSO: Miley Cyrus’ VMA Nip Slip Prompts Funny Complaints

23 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110087”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110087″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110087″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110087” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 23 1. Chrissy Teigen shows off a whole lotta leg. Source:Instagram 2 of 23 2. Chrissy shows off her Alexander Wang digs and a couple accessories of her own. Source:Instagram 3 of 23 3. Chrissy and her lady lumps make a splash at the beach. Source:Instagram 4 of 23 4. Chrissy Teigen for Beach Bunny swimwear. Source:Instagram 5 of 23 5. A busted zipper can't stop that smize. Source:Instagram 6 of 23 6. Oh, just a little pilates to keep limber and whatnot. Source:Instagram 7 of 23 7. How delicious does her pea soup look? Source:Instagram 8 of 23 8. "Pretending to be Beyoncé," she says. Flawless, we say. Source:Instagram 9 of 23 9. Just another day in the life of a model. Source:Instagram 10 of 23 10. Who needs clothes when you've got a body like that? Bunny ears will do just fine. Source:Instagram 11 of 23 11. Oh, hello, John Legend! Source:Instagram 12 of 23 12. A behind-the-scenes bikini shot. Source:Instagram 13 of 23 13. Um, her eyes are up there! Source:Instagram 14 of 23 14. Chrissy shows a little skin for sexy sophistication. Source:Instagram 15 of 23 15. Working hard or hardly working? Source:Instagram 16 of 23 16. Post up, flawless. Source:Instagram 17 of 23 17. Sexiest curve on a woman's body? Her smile. Source:Instagram 18 of 23 18. Suns out, buns out! Source:Instagram 19 of 23 19. Chrissy and her tatas before the MTV Movie Awards. Source:Instagram 20 of 23 20. Crop top Chrissy. Source:Instagram 21 of 23 21. John is a lucky, lucky guy. Source:Instagram 22 of 23 22. Towel loungin'. Source:Instagram 23 of 23 23. A little lace and a little leg. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110087”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110087″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110087″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110087” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Honey Boo Boo Is A Rapper Now, & More 23 Of Chrissy Teigen's Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110087”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110087″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110087″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110087” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Honey Boo Boo Is A Rapper Now, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com