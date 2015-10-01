Honey Boo Boo may no longer be the star of a hit reality show, but she’s not ready to let go of the spotlight. The young blonde, whose real name is Alana Thompson, just released her first rap song. Yes, you read that correctly. And it only gets better (or worse) because there’s a music video to go along with it. The song is called “Movin’ Up” and Mama June, Sugar Bear, and Pumpkin all make an appearance in the vid. Check it out up top.
So, “Yelp For Peeple” is a new app that gives users the opportunity to rate your fellow humans, such as exes, co-workers, and family members – basically like you would rate businesses on Yelp. Sounds pretty messed up, and Chrissy Teigen is making it known that she is not on board. She let off a series of tweets about the new app, which is set to launch in November.
SMH. “Yelp For Peeple” is already looking like a bad idea.
Sony Pictures Television is bringing an adaptation of Roseanne to Russia. Reportedly called Katya, the series will follow in the footsteps of the other American sitcoms that have had success in Russia, including Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens.
Fresh off the wild job she did as the host of the VMAs, Miley Cyrus is taking her talents to SNL. The 22-year-old is set to host and perform on the season premiere this weekend, and the promos are not to be missed. Watch above to see Miley joke about her tendency to bare all, and whether or not she’ll keep her clothes on for this gig.
SOURCE: Us Weekly, Deadline, Gossip Cop | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube, Twitter, Getty
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Honey Boo Boo Is A Rapper Now, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com