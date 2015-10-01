CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Shonda Rhimes Talks 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’

0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's TGIT Premiere Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Shonda Rhimes is one of the most successful Black women in TV history but for the past several years, she’s also been struggling with her weight. Well, if you’ve seen her recently, then you know that struggle has been in the words of, Olivia Pope, the character she created, “handled.”

Rhimes says she lost 117 pounds over the last year the old-fashioned way – through diet and exercise. She told Extra that her main motivation was her children. Rhimes has two adopted daughters and had another one via gestational surrogate.

Shonda Rhimes

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Still, Rhimes says she hates both dieting and exercise. But obviously, she likes both looking and feeling good.

Watch the interview below:

RELATED STORIES:

TV ROUNDUP: ‘Empire’ Debuts To Massive Ratings; Shonda Rhimes’ New Show & More

It’s A ‘Shondaland’ Takeover On Essence Magazine’s October Covers

We Say ‘Yaaas!’ To Shonda Rhimes’ New Book ‘Year of Yes’

15 photos Launch gallery

Shondaland Stars Describe What Rhimes Is REALLY Like After Controversial NYT Profile

Continue reading Shonda Rhimes Talks 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’

Shondaland Stars Describe What Rhimes Is REALLY Like After Controversial NYT Profile

The stars of Shonda Rhimes shows told <a href=”http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/shonda-rhimes-angry-black-woman-734607?facebook_20140922">The&#8221; rel=”nofollow”>http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/shonda-rhimes-angry-black-woman-734607?facebook_20140922">The Hollywood Reporter</a> how they see her.

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2816493”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2816493″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2816493″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2816493” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Shonda Rhimes Talks 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black mothers , celebrity weight loss , Shonda Rhimes , Shondaland , weight loss

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close