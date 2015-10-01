CLOSE
Music
Shy Glizzy & Zaytoven “For Trappers Only” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC)

Shy Glizzy

Glizzy Gang back.

Washington, D.C. native Shy Glizzy teams up with Atlanta-based super producer Zaytoven for his new mixtape For Trappers Only.

It’s been nine months since the “Awwsome” rapper released his acclaimed Law 3 mixtape in December 2014, but he’s back with the perfect marriage between D.C. flavor and Atlanta influence.

The 12-track tape features guest appearances by the Sauce Twinz, Boosie Badazz, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, and more. Stream For Trappers Only down under.

Shy Glizzy & Zaytoven “For Trappers Only” Mixtape (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

