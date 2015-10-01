French Montana Feat. Chris Brown “Antidote (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

French Montana and Chris Brown are becoming a force to be reckoned with, and now the rapper and crooner are teaming up to remix a big track.
Travi$ Scott‘s “Antidote” banger has become a big party anthem this past summer, and now French and Breezy have put their twist on it.
Both the fellas use autotune to their advantage, similar to the style of the G.O.O.D. Music artist, and give us a brand new version of the smash hit track.
Check out Chris and French’s new version of “Antidote” below, and let us know your thoughts.
