CLOSE
Music
Home

Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

0 reads
Leave a comment

How can you not love The Internet?

With the success of the Odd Future sub-collective’s Ego Death album, The Internet has been trekking cross-country on their “Ego Death” tour and found themselves at NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” in Washington, D.C.

Led by Syd The Kid and Matt Martian, The Internet has garnered popularity for their soulful R&B selections and ’90s neo-soul vibes. With Pat Paige holding down the bass, Jameel Bruner on keys, Chris Smith on drums, and Matt Martian running production, Syd performed “Get Away,” “Under Control,” and “Dontcha.”

Catch Syd and the rest of the band in living color on their “Ego Death” tour. Their next stop is in Urbana, Illinois on Thursday, October 1. Watch the dope performance up top.

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR

41 Pictures Of Tyler, The Creator That Will Probably Make You Uncomfortable (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109715”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109715″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109715″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109715” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Watch The Internet’s “Tiny Desk Concert” At NPR was originally published on globalgrind.com

npr , performance , syd the kid , The Internet , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close