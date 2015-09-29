Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia

Australia is the most recent place that wants to add Chris Brown to its banned list. But Brown, who is normally never one to hold his tongue, is trying a different approach during his newest dilemma – awareness.

Australian officials aren’t keen on letting the “Liquor” singer perform in their country due to his domestic violence-laden past. According to CNN, Chris has to make his case for why he should get a visa, and that has to be done within 28 days. But after one government official spoke out against Breezy, his chances of touring Down Under aren’t looking so good.

“People need to understand — if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you, ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character that we expect in Australia,” said Minister for Women Michaelia Cash.

Well, Brown has a response: please don’t judge him. Chris says he can use his past to raise awareness for young people in domestic violence situations right now, and he took to his Twitter account to get the message out:

I would be more than grateful to come to Australia to raise awareness about domestic violence.Im not the pink elephant in the room anymore — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My life mistakes should be a wake up call for everyone. Showing the world that mistakes don't define you. Trying to prevent spousal abuse — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The youth don't listen to parents nor do they listen to PSA's. The power that we have as Entertainers can change lives. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 29, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Was this the “case” Australia was looking for? In any event, we hope they can move past it. Chris has paid his debt to society and we’re sure a lot of fans would like to see him perform.

SOURCE: CNN, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview Source:YouTube 1 of 12 1. Ready To Have A Baby, Not Ready For Marriage Chris admitted he's ready to have a child, but isn't ready to get married. He prefers to have two children, and if he could've had it his way, he would've had one kid with Rihanna and one kid with Karrueche. Source:Instagram 2 of 12 2. Relationship With Drake Despite appearing in the studio together a few months back, Chris revealed he's not friends with the "corny singer/rapper" Drake. Source:Instagram 3 of 12 3. Community Service Chris revealed he's done more than 3,500 hours of community service, which included being a maintenance man at a youth detention center. Source:GettyImages 4 of 12 4. Tour Documentary Chris is currently shooting a new documentary that's centered around his new "Between The Sheets Tour" with Trey Songz and Tyga. Source:GettyImages 5 of 12 5. Chris & Jay Z Are Cordial Despite rumors that Jay Z blackballed Chris Brown after the Rihanna domestic violence incident, Chris Brown maintains the two men are cordial with each other and to his knowledge, Jay Z had no hand in industry shade. Source:GettyImages 6 of 12 6. Calls Pharrell When He Needs Advice Whenever he needs direction or advice, Chris says he calls up Pharrell: "You know one person that I can honestly say I look up to…as far as character, poise, and just a good sense of themselves…is Pharrell. He's one of my inspirations. Just a stand up dude. He's so respectful. He understands the game." Source:Instagram 7 of 12 7. His Love For Karrueche Tran After their last public breakup, Chris and Karrueche have both agreed to leave their relationship drama off social media. Source:GettyImages 8 of 12 8. Relationship With Rihanna Chris reveals he didn't wish Rihanna a happy birthday this year, because too much communication between the two star-crossed lovers is confusing for them. Chris on Rihanna: "We're cordial. I respect her space, she respects mine. Too much talking and it starts to become 'hey what you doing? You wanna hang out?' and too much back and forth…it just complicates things." Source:GettyImages 9 of 12 9. Friendship With Tyga Chris met Tyga years ago, but their friendship reached new heights when Tyga flew out to Virginia to spend time with Chris during his initial probationary period six years ago. Source:Instagram 10 of 12 10. Competition Between Artists When asked why celebrities are frenemies, i.e. him and Drake, Chris revealed the pressure to be number one at all times sometimes prevents real friendships from being developed between artists and their peers. Source:GettyImages 11 of 12 11. Thinks Songwriters Want To Be Artists Chris responds to The-Dream's Breakfast Club jab about singers incorporating hip-hop in their records: "He's a great writer…I could also be hating and say writers want to be artists. It's just not made for them. They can write great songs, but they can't sell out arenas." Source:YouTube 12 of 12 12. Justin Bieber's Media Redemption When asked about the media supporting and forgiving Justin Bieber for being a bad boy, Chris Brown attributes the pop star's skin color for being the reason he's easily forgiven. Skip ad

Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia was originally published on globalgrind.com