Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia

Australia is the most recent place that wants to add Chris Brown to its banned list. But Brown, who is normally never one to hold his tongue, is trying a different approach during his newest dilemma – awareness.

Australian officials aren’t keen on letting the Liquor” singer perform in their country due to his domestic violence-laden past. According to CNN, Chris has to make his case for why he should get a visa, and that has to be done within 28 days. But after one government official spoke out against Breezy, his chances of touring Down Under aren’t looking so good.

“People need to understand — if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you, ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character that we expect in Australia,” said Minister for Women Michaelia Cash.

Well, Brown has a response: please don’t judge him. Chris says he can use his past to raise awareness for young people in domestic violence situations right now, and he took to his Twitter account to get the message out:

Was this the “case” Australia was looking for? In any event, we hope they can move past it. Chris has paid his debt to society and we’re sure a lot of fans would like to see him perform.

SOURCE: CNN, Twitter

Chris Brown To Raise Domestic Violence Awareness In Australia was originally published on globalgrind.com

