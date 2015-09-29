CLOSE
Watch Kanye West Perform With Travi$ Scott & Vic Mensa At Summer Ends Music Festival

date 2015-09-29

Kanye West has had quite a weekend.

Not only did the SWISH rapper hold an 808s & Heartbreak concert in Hollywood, but he also closed out Arizona’s Summer Ends Music Festival.

With the help of protégés Travi$ Scott and Vic Mensa, Kanye’s set at Summer Ends went off without a hitch. While Kanye and Travi$ performed “Piss On Your Grave,” ‘Ye and Vic Mensa delivered an explosive performance of “U Mad.”

We’ve waited two years for Kanye’s Yeezus follow-up, and now it’s rumored that he’ll unveil a few new tracks off his SWISH album during a Democratic National Committee Event next month.

Check out Yeezy, Travi$, and Vic Mensa’s performances above and below.

16 photos Launch gallery

All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show

Continue reading Watch Kanye West Perform With Travi$ Scott & Vic Mensa At Summer Ends Music Festival

All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show

Watch Kanye West Perform With Travi$ Scott & Vic Mensa At Summer Ends Music Festival was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kanye West , performance , Travi$ Scott , Vic Mensa , video

photos
