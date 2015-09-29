Watch Kanye West Perform With Travi$ Scott & Vic Mensa At Summer Ends Music Festival

Kanye West has had quite a weekend.
Not only did the SWISH rapper hold an 808s & Heartbreak concert in Hollywood, but he also closed out Arizona’s Summer Ends Music Festival.
With the help of protégés Travi$ Scott and Vic Mensa, Kanye’s set at Summer Ends went off without a hitch. While Kanye and Travi$ performed “Piss On Your Grave,” ‘Ye and Vic Mensa delivered an explosive performance of “U Mad.”
We’ve waited two years for Kanye’s Yeezus follow-up, and now it’s rumored that he’ll unveil a few new tracks off his SWISH album during a Democratic National Committee Event next month.
Check out Yeezy, Travi$, and Vic Mensa’s performances above and below.
All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show
Source:Instagram
1 of 16
1. A first full look at #yeezyseason2. Our full review will be live on the site shortly. 📷: @thomas_welch
Source:Getty
2 of 16
2. Anna Wintour talks to Kim Kardashian as North West keeps her focus.
Source:Getty
3 of 16
3. North West sucks on her lollipop while Kim talks to Khloe, sitting on Riccardo Tisci's lap.
Source:Getty
4 of 16
4. Fabolous, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, `Ye, and Vic Mensa chill backstage.
Source:Getty
5 of 16
5. North West loves her some of her daddy, Yeezy.
Source:Getty
6 of 16
6. Kanye West comes out for the grand finale of the Yeezy Season 2 show.
Source:Getty
7 of 16
7. KimYe pose backstage after another successful show.
Source:Getty
8 of 16
8. Khloe, North, Kim, Kendall, and Kourtney take a family photo backstage.
Source:Getty
9 of 16
9. Drake called Lorde his "wifey (low key)" after this photo.
Source:Instagram
10 of 16
10. 2 Chainz but I got me a few on #yeezyseason2
Source:Getty
11 of 16
11. Pusha T, Tyga and Fabolous wait for the show to start.
Source:Getty
12 of 16
12. 2 Chainz, Kendall, and Miguel sit on in the second row.
Source:Getty
13 of 16
13. Michael Strahan jokes around with Common front row.
Source:Getty
14 of 16
14. North West loves to make her daddy smile, even when he's in work mode.
Source:Getty
15 of 16
15. Fabolous makes his way inside.
Source:Getty
16 of 16
16. North West looks ready for action in her mommy, Kim Kardashian's arms.
