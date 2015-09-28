Will 50 Cent Be Blackballed For Dissing Taraji P. Henson? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, 50 Cent has some interesting input about Empire during the explosive season 2 premiere! But should he watch his mouth when it comes to anything Lee Daniels–related? Click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary's Tea!

Will 50 Cent Be Blackballed For Dissing Taraji P. Henson?

