Here’s A Good Look At The Exclusive ‘OVO’ Jordan 8

Instagram Photo

 

Another day, another Drake headline. After breaking the internet with his FADER cover. Drizzy is about to make sneakers heads go insane with another look at a coveted pair of OVO Jordans.

Just two weeks ago campouts were seen as everyone eagerly awaited the release of the Summit white OVO Jordan 10s, and now clearer images of Drake’s Jordan 8s have emerged, courtesy of Levi Bent-Lee.

We all knew the white pair existed as Drake teased them on his Instagram last month, but the black pair are the true beauties. Pebbled leather is rarely seen on Jordan 8s and the gold owl accented on the heel really set these off. These are currently just a friends and family exclusive as Levi Bent-Lee, is the son of restaurant owner Susur Lee, and Drake attended their restaurant opening last week.

With the OVO Jordan 10s eventually being offered to the public, don’t be surprised if these eventually drop in a limited release. OVO season needs to hurry up.

