CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Top 5 “Empire” Guest Appearances To Look Forward To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

After seeing the star-studded season premiere of “Empire” jam packed with guest appearances, Special K has crafted a hilarious list of the top 5 outrageous guest appearances we should look forward to this season. Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious list of “Empire” jokes!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Donnie McClurkin Takes The High Road In Response To Scene Mentioning Him In “Empire” Premiere

RELATED: Yazz The Greatest On The Challenges Of Starring On “Empire” While Establishing Rapping Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Had Us Like…The Best Memes From The Season 2 Premiere

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/special-ks-top-5/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1615433View gallery

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Top 5 “Empire” Guest Appearances To Look Forward To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Empire , jokes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close