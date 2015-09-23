Morris Chestnut stars in the new FOX TV show “Rosewood,” and even though he stays in shape, it was necessary to look extra right for this role. Hear how Gary With Da Tea brings up the topic of Morris’ body in this surprise interview during Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Wait, was Gary flirting with Morris?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

We also hear about why Sean Penn is suing “Empire” Executive Producer Lee Daniels for something he said while defending Terrence Howard in the audio player above. Plus, hear Rickey Smiley‘s reaction after hearing that Kelly Price and her husband are divorcing.

Tune in to FOX Wednesday nights at 8 pm E to support Morris’ new show “Rosewood,” and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

Want more Tea from Gary? Click here, and enjoy our past interviews right here.

RELATED: Morris Chestnut On The Status Of “The Best Man 3” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Regina Hall & Morris Chestnut Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

RELATED: Morris Chestnut Talks Upcoming Movie Roles, Working With Halle Berry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/garys-tea/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://globalgrind.com//embed/playlist/4102234View gallery

Morris Chestnut On What It Took To Get Ready For His “Rosewood” Role [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: