Gary's Hot Tea!!!
Morris Chestnut On What It Took To Get Ready For His “Rosewood” Role [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Morris Chestnut stars in the new FOX TV show “Rosewood,” and even though he stays in shape, it was necessary to look extra right for this role. Hear how Gary With Da Tea brings up the topic of Morris’ body in this surprise interview during Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Wait, was Gary flirting with Morris?

 

We also hear about why Sean Penn is suing “Empire” Executive Producer Lee Daniels for something he said while defending Terrence Howard in the audio player above. Plus, hear Rickey Smiley‘s reaction after hearing that Kelly Price and her husband are divorcing.

Tune in to FOX Wednesday nights at 8 pm E to support Morris’ new show “Rosewood,” and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am E/5-9 am C!

    Morris Chestnut On What It Took To Get Ready For His "Rosewood" Role [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    photos
