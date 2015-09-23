2 Chainz came through to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”to hang out and talk about his new mixtape, threesomes, past rapper names, and more!

He details how he can tell the difference between fake booties and real ones (and what he prefers), and lets out a whole bunch of other juicy details in this exclusive interview!

2 Chainz Explains How Potential Groupie Turned Into A $10 Million Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

