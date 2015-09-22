Will There Be Backlash Towards The Queen Who Tried To Strip For Patti LaBelle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Patti LaBelle recently read a queen for filth after he took the opportunity to strip onstage at one of her concerts when she invited audience members up onstage to dance! Will the queen be shunned? And for how long? Gary With Da Tea, breaks down everything you need to know when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Will There Be Backlash Towards The Queen Who Tried To Strip For Patti LaBelle?

