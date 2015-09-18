We Picked The Perfect Hip-Hop Campaign Song For Every 2016 Presidential Candidate

As the 2016 presidential race kicks into high-gear this fall, NewsOne’s Staff decided to get in the groove by helping candidates pick their campaign theme songs.

We thought they may need the help; after all, Donald Trump did run into some trouble when he chose the racially-tinged “Sweet Home Alabama” — the song was performed by the band Lynyrd Skynyrd against the backdrop of the Confederate flag in the 1970s — during an appearance in Mobile last month.

Check out our list below:

Donald Trump

“Buy The World”- Mike Will Made It feat. Lil Wayne, Future & Kendrick Lamar

Since the billionaire real estate mogul and Republican presidential frontrunner likes to brag about his net worth, frequently proclaiming, “I’m rich,” we figured this track would be fitting for The Donald. He just wants to “buy the world, do the impossible.”

Hillary Clinton

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

Remember when Clinton’s nomination seemed like a shoo-in? Unfortunately, Hillary has dipped in national and early primary state polls as she continues to struggle over the email scandal. As a result, she likely misses being the center of attention, just like Drake, who misses the cell phone calls of an ex-lover in this catchy summer jam.

Ben Carson

“Finna Get Loose”- Puff Daddy feat. Pharrell Williams

The retired neurosurgeon and Republican presidential candidate, who is trending second nationally and in early primary states, could benefit from getting a little loose at the podium, which is why we picked this fun song for his campaign.

Martin O’Malley

“Regulate” – Warren G feat. Nate Dogg

Real G’s move in silence, and it looks like O’Malley might be taking the hip-hop lyric to heart. Just this week, the presidential hopeful met with marijuana activists in Denver. He hasn’t fully endorsed the drug, but he has been part of decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and setting up medical-marijuana programs. He also commented on the limited amount of Democratic debates, calling it “beneath the Democratic Party.” O’Malley is definitely regulating things in his campaign.

Carly Fiorina

“Roar” – Katy Perry

“Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar,” are fitting lyrics for the former Hewlett-Packard executive, who has come out swinging at both Republican presidential debates, proving she can hang with the big boys.

Ted Cruz

“Where Ya At” – Future feat. Drake

This foot-tapping tune fits the Texas senator, since he believes he’s the only true Republican. It will keep voters bouncing on the campaign trail.

Jeb Bush

“Sideline Story” – J.Cole

Dubbed by Donald Trump as a “low energy” opponent, the one-time heir apparent to the Republican nomination has suddenly found himself on the sidelines, forced to fight his way to the front of the presidential race. This J. Cole ditty should help pump him up.

Scott Walker

“La La La” – Naughty Boy feat. Sam Smith

While the Wisconsin governor is talking about union busting and defunding Planned Parenthood, “we’re covering our ears,” and saying, “la la la” because nobody’s listening.

Joe Biden

“Know Yourself”- Drake

While Biden has yet to jump in the presidential race, the vice president knows himself and feels comfortable running for office. He could definitely get the crowd moving on the campaign trail with this summer jam from Drizzy Drake. After all, he has proven he can run and hang with the best of them.

Chris Christie

“Respect My Conglomerate” – Busta Rhymes feat. Lil Wayne & Jadakiss

Christie’s Jersey swag is close enough to Busta Rhymes’ bravado, so this track can definitely get people to notice him and his political points.

Marco Rubio

“Keep Ya Head Up” – 2Pac

The politician has often expressed his love for West Coast hip-hop, so he won’t have a problem uplifting the people to this memorable 2Pac classic.

Rand Paul

“Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” – Rich Homie Quan

During the Republican Party debate Wednesday night at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, Paul displayed new approaches on foreign policy, the Pentagon budget, and more. His ideas made him a standout, so why not bust out a dance or two for this Rich Homie Quan jam?

John Kasich

“Suit & Tie”- Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z

Kasich is a fan of Justin Timberlake. This smooth track can be just the right amount of cool the Ohio Republican governor needs on the campaign trail, especially since he was nearly absent during the most recent debate.

Check out the full playlist below:

