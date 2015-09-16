CLOSE
Kim Is No Longer The Most Popular Kardashian…She’s Not Even Second

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new queen in town.

The Kardashian ladies launched their brand new websites this week, and as it turns out, Kylie Jenner‘s is the most popular by far.

TMZ spoke with the CEO of communly.com, who poked around all four of the $2.99-a-month newly launched Kardashian/Jenner sites, and the numbers reveal Kylie demolishes her sisters in popularity. Out of 891,340 people who subscribed, 74 percent of them want to be part of Kylie’s world. Eleven percent shelled out their pretty pennies to Khloe, while 9 percent flocked to Kim and only 6 percent of those 890K people paid for Kendall. Kourtney didn’t unveil a new site, so she’s out of the running.

Kylie took to the ‘Gram to let the world know she (and her new app) are tops:

The youngest Jenner is doing very interesting things these days on social media – pretty much becoming the unofficial queen of Snapchat. She showed off some of the app’s new update features while sitting on her older boyfriend Tyga‘s lap.

Those two are really in love.

After playing with his girlfriend, Tyga left her at the hotel while he went to perform at New York’s 1OAK nightclub during Fashion Week.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: SplashNews

Kim Is No Longer The Most Popular Kardashian…She's Not Even Second was originally published on globalgrind.com

