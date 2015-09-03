CLOSE
Entertainment News
A Mini RuPaul Or The Next Caitlyn Jenner? “The Carmichael Show” Uses Comedy To Discuss Gender

The Carmichael Show has quickly become my favorite sitcom. The show is not only hilarious, it’s been tackling some really important and serious issues, from Black Lives Matter, to Blacks voting Republican, eating healthy, and even gender.

In the fourth episode, comedian Jerrod Carmichael becomes a Big Brother to a kid who comes out as a transgender. First, the character Jordan tells Jerrod he’s gay. Later in the episode, the two are at the gym when Jordan says:

“If you had freaked out at me when I told you I was gay, I wouldn’t have said anything else. I never told anybody this before, but… I’m transgender.”

This is a very progressive show that’s taking some very different stances shattering stereotypes in the Black community. Jerrod reacts with sensitivity, but the funniest part happens when he goes back to his family for advice:

I love what The Carmichael Show has been doing.

David Alan Grier feels like everyone’s father, and Loretta Devine is the perfect mother figure. Throw in Amber Stevens and Lil Rei, and this starts to feel like one of the funniest Black sitcoms since Martin.

You can catch up on The Carmichael Show on Hulu, or you can watch when it airs, Wednesday nights at 9pm EST on NBC.

photos
