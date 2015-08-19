CLOSE
Melanie Fiona And Raekwon Hit The Stage On The Latest Episode Of ‘Verses And Flow’

ASCAP Music Cafe - Day 1 - 2013 Sundance Film Festival

Source: Natalie Cass / Getty

Rounding out one month since its season premiere, Verses and Flow is ready to add some ‘90s hip hop into the mix. This Thursday’s episode features Melanie Fiona and Wu-Tang Clan‘s own Raekwon performing their 2013 track, “Soundboy Kill It.”

Fiona’s rise to power was ignited back in 2009 with her smash hit, “It Kills Me.” Raekwon hails from the golden era of rap and is known for his critically acclaimed solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx back in ‘95. He’s been one of the top names in hip-hop since.

Rounding out the poetic portion of the show are spoken word performers Tre G., Will Cat and Saelah. In the past, Tre G., a Camden, NJ native, has performed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Rutgers, Princeton and has even honored legendary comedian, John Leguizamo. SaeLah, a Louisiana native, has been a lyricist for over 10 years. With all of this raw talent, this week’s episode is sure to be a hit.

Melanie Fiona And Raekwon Hit The Stage On The Latest Episode Of ‘Verses And Flow’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

melanie fiona , Raekwaon , verses & flow

