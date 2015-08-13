CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

She Get It From Her Momma: Tracee Ellis Ross Belts Out ‘Lady Sings The Blues’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tracee Ellis Ross

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Our favorite Girlfriend (See what we did there?) Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her hilarious Instagram posts, among other amazing assets she possesses (Again, see what we did there?)

From her alter-ego T Murda to her thirst trap bikini pics, Tracee is one of our favorite people to follow on Instagram. Last night, she surprised us all by belting out “Lady Sings The Blues,” a Billie Holiday song made famous by her mother Diana Ross’ portrayal of the late singer in the 70s in a film by the same name.

Watch Tracee’s sultry rendition below:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

She clearly takes after mom in more ways than one. Should we expect some music from the multi-talented Tracee Ellis Ross?

Probably not, but we can certainly enjoy her Instagram videos.

RELATED STORIES:

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Vacation Pics Will Make You Rethink Those French Fries

The Struggle Is Real: Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Why It’s Harder To Succeed Against Racism Than Sexism In Hollywood

11 photos Launch gallery

10 Standout Style Tips From Tracee Ellis Ross

Continue reading She Get It From Her Momma: Tracee Ellis Ross Belts Out ‘Lady Sings The Blues’

10 Standout Style Tips From Tracee Ellis Ross

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808232”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808232″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808232″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808232” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

She Get It From Her Momma: Tracee Ellis Ross Belts Out ‘Lady Sings The Blues’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

diana ross , Instagram , Lady Sings The Blues , tracee ellis ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close