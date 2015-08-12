CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail

Terrence Howard cant stay out of a courtroom.

3 reads
Leave a comment
55th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 4

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Terrence Howard was back in court yesterday battling his ex-wife Michelle Ghent.

Howard is seeking to have his divorce settlement with Ghent thrown out on the basis of extortion. He claims that he was forced to sign it because Ghent allegedly possessed sex tapes and photos to get more spousal support than she deserved.

According to TMZ, the first person called to the stand was Terrence’s sister-in-law, Yvonne Howard and she testified about Ghent allegedly extorting Howard. She reportedly said that Ghent had him by the balls and claimed to have a tape of Howard engaged in a threesome.

Howard’s lawyer reportedly played a 2011 conversation between Howard and Ghent where Ghent is heard saying “I will f*** bury you deep within the ground.” Howard is heard telling her ” I’ll drain everything I got to take care of it.” Ghent, like several of Howard’s ex-wives and girlfriends also accused him of domestic violence during their brief marriage.

USAToday reports that Howard was reprimanded by the judge in the case after taking a photo of the courtroom audience. After saying “You guys are always in my business, you don’t want me in yours,” Howard was informed by the judge that photo was a violation of court rules.

Wow. Terrence Howard really is Lucious. Hopefully, this gets resolved soon.

We just want ‘Empire‘ season two.

RELATED STORIES:

Terrence Howard Ordered To Pay $50K To Estranged Wife

Terrence Howard And His Newborn Son Snuggling Is The Most Adorable Thing You’ll See Today

Cookie Is Still A Ride-Or-Die In This ‘Empire’ S2 Official Trailer

5 photos Launch gallery

Lee Daniels Teases 'Empire' Season 2 On Instagram & Lawd, We're In For A Treat

Continue reading Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail

Lee Daniels Teases 'Empire' Season 2 On Instagram & Lawd, We're In For A Treat

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808046”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808046″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808046″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808046” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Empire , Terrance Howard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close