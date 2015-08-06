CLOSE
Entertainment News
Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle

Taraji pulled out the big guns for her "Lip Sync Battle" performance.

Terrence Howard channeled his inner Rick James, last night on Lip Sync Battle, with flowing box braids and his nipples exposed in a mesh top in a la Rick James “Superfreak.” The Empire star faced off against his co star Taraji for lip sync bragging rights.

With the stakes high, Taraji had to fire back with vengeance. Dressed in an asymmetrical blonde wig and jumpsuit, Taraji hit her two-step as she performed to Mary J Blige’s dance jam Just Fine. With the competition close, Taraji called on a friend to bring it home.

See who came through to assist Taraji for the win.

'Get My Shoe Porsha': Cookie's Best Moments On 'Empire'

Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

