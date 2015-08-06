Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle

Terrence Howard channeled his inner Rick James, last night on Lip Sync Battle, with flowing box braids and his nipples exposed in a mesh top in a la Rick James “Superfreak.” The Empire star faced off against his co star Taraji for lip sync bragging rights.

With the stakes high, Taraji had to fire back with vengeance. Dressed in an asymmetrical blonde wig and jumpsuit, Taraji hit her two-step as she performed to Mary J Blige’s dance jam Just Fine. With the competition close, Taraji called on a friend to bring it home.

See who came through to assist Taraji for the win.

Cookie's Best Moments On "Empire" "Empire" is the best thing that ever happened to Wednesday nights. We can't get enough of Lucious, Cookie, Hakeem, Jamal and Andre. Last night, Cookie continued to entertain us as she slayed the game in fierce dresses, killer hats and shoes that had us ready to spend our rent money. Since she is the show's most entertaining and beloved character, we decided to highlight all of her best moments in this gallery. Source:Instagram 2 of 18 2. When She Showed Up To Dinner Wearing This "You think I came here dressed like this for a friendly get together?!" Source:Instagram 3 of 18 3. When She Wore This Fabulous Jumpsuit Cookie sure does love her prints, doesn't she? Source:Instagram 4 of 18 4. When She Loured Lucious Back To Her Den We only got a sneak peek of what is to come next week on "Empire" and Girl, we can't wait to see what happens between Lucious and Cookie. 5 of 18 5. When She Called Out Kitty For Spying On Her Kitty thought she pulled a fast one by hiring a private investigator to follow Cookie around, but it backfired when Cookie found out she was spying on her. Cookie subtly shaded Kitty during their dinner prayer, saying "And God, please do not withhold your blessings, even from hoes that hire skanks to spy on me." Oop. Kitty's face says it all. 6 of 18 6. When She Wore This Fly Ensemble From her gorgeous gold Chanel necklace to her bold leopard skirt, Cookie slayed this look. 7 of 18 7. When She Was A Young Tenderoni In This Flashback Yasss to this old school hair style throwback. Cookie finally found the song to take her son Jamal's career to the next level and it happened to come from Puma, an old friend who had a deep crush on her while she was married to Lucious. While Lucious could never finish the song and secretly hated it because Puma wrote it, Jamal revamped it and performed it for his dad. Oh, how it burns. 8 of 18 8. When She Fooled Lucious Into Thinking She Was Meeting With Her Parole Officer Lucious thought he was on to Cookie, after Kitty hired a private detective to follow her around, but she outwitted him with her street smarts. She enlisted the FBI agent she struck a deal with to fool Lucious into thinking she was her parole officer. Clever. 9 of 18 9. When She Wore This Hat To Bunkie's Funeral Can we talk about this hat? Cookie may have been mourning the death of her cousin Bunkie, but she never misses the opportunity for a good fashion moment. 10 of 18 10. When Lucious Said He Loves Her Cookie was in the middle of an intense emotional moment, gazing over the body of her dead cousin Bunkie, when Lucious revealed that he still loves her. She seemed just as shocked as us! It definitely looks like they're going to get back together. 11 of 18 11. When She Bumped Lucious Then Kicked His Car In the words of Cookie, "Better be glad I don't feel like no scene today, cause I'll shut it down!" Kicks car. 12 of 18 12. When She Tried To Fight Kitty In The Elevator We're just waiting for the moment Cookie and Kitty go head to head. It almost happened in the elevator, but security was on hand to block Kitty, who hid behind Lucious. Too bad Cookie looks like she's wearing Lucious down — he'll be sniffing around Cookie's dessert table any episode now. 13 of 18 13. When She Called Kidd 44 A "B*tch" If there's one thing we learned from the first episode of "Empire," Cookie doesn't bite her tongue for anyone. And this week was no different as she stormed into the conference room (as she is known to do) to blast Lucious' artist Kid 44 for causing a scandal around the label. "I've faced bigger in prison with more talent, b*tch!" she blasted. So good. 14 of 18 14. When She Threw Her Shoe At Lucious After Lucious called her a "hood rat" and refused to treat Jamal with the same respect he shows Hakeem, Cookie reacted by hurling her very fierce shoe at him from down the hall. Luckily, her assistant Porsha was around to fetch her show afterwards. 15 of 18 15. When She Wore this Outfit Need we say more? 16 of 18 16. When She Happened To Be On The Steps Of The Courthouse To Give A Comment Does Cookie have a comment on the current controversy surrounding the Empire label? Hell yeah she does. We just love how she happened to be outside the courthouse to chat with cameras. Of course she held nothing back and called out Lucious for pretty much being a sell out. 17 of 18 17. When She Wore This Fierce Gown Cookie attended the opening of Lucious' new club wearing this bold and fashionable gown. Two snaps and yasss honey! 18 of 18 18. When She Kicked Porsha Out Cookie's relationship with her new (ghetto) assistant Portia kept us laughing. We totally know chicks just like her… laying down on the job, always on the phone, wearing heels and jeans knowing she's about to have much walking to do. So accurate. Mary J Blige Helps Taraji K.O. Terrence Howard In The Ultimate Lip Sync Battle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com