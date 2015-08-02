Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe

If you missed the boat on spring (and summer) cleaning, that’s okay. It’s always a good time to get organized and purge yourself of those sea-green pumps that you haven’t worn since 2010. We’ll talk you through four ways to organize your closet that will leave you feeling lighter and refreshed!
Do you even want it anymore?
Before I start organizing, I ask myself if I even want the item anymore. Can’t answer that question? The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, written by Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo, recommends determining if each and every item gives you pleasure. If yes, keep it. If not, toss it (or give it away if you can). Only wore it once and feeling guilty about getting rid of it? She says that is not a good reason to hang on to something that doesn’t make you happy anymore. Kondo says to thank the item for the joy you felt when you bought it and move on.
Make Space
Cut out unnecessary space-takers where you can. If you collect expensive shoes, you might be inclined to keep them in their respective shoeboxes as though they’re on display at an art gallery. Instead, get an over-the-door shoe organizer. Also, swap your plastic and wooded hangers for thin felt ones to give you more space for clothes.
Ship it Away
Did you do both of the above and still feel like the walls are closing in on you? Consider a company like Pods which has storage containers big enough to accommodate all of your winter clothes (which take up more space anyway). Doing this will make it easier to find the things you need and give you the space to buy things you don’t need (which you should absolutely NOT do). Stay focused.
Home Goods Is Your Friend
I love stores like Home Goods, Ikea, Marshall’s or any place with cute things to help me organize. One of my favorite things that I’ve been seeing in Home Goods a lot lately are cute jewelry organizers. I talk about putting your accessories on display on The Werk! Place‘s Fashion Rules! section. Having necklaces and hand bags in eye sight will prompt you to incorporate them into your looks. If you see it, you will wear it!
Is there anything in particular that our Werkers like to do when organizing their closets? Let us know! Tweet and Instagram Lana @lemonherbert and Tiffany @thewerkplace
Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding
Finding the right style can be a huge chore, and naturalistas can often find themselves being tricked into believing they've only got a couple of options to look glamorous on their big day.
There's more to wedding day hair than just a bun or an afro for women that choose to rock their natural texture–although those both great options too!
Long or short, stretched or coiled, natural girls have a ton of different things they can do with their hair for their big day.
Flip ahead to see even more of the possibilities for your beautiful bridal look!
Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com