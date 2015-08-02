Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe

If you missed the boat on spring (and summer) cleaning, that’s okay. It’s always a good time to get organized and purge yourself of those sea-green pumps that you haven’t worn since 2010. We’ll talk you through four ways to organize your closet that will leave you feeling lighter and refreshed!

Do you even want it anymore?

Before I start organizing, I ask myself if I even want the item anymore. Can’t answer that question? The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up , written by Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo, recommends determining if each and every item gives you pleasure. If yes, keep it. If not, toss it (or give it away if you can). Only wore it once and feeling guilty about getting rid of it? She says that is not a good reason to hang on to something that doesn’t make you happy anymore. Kondo says to thank the item for the joy you felt when you bought it and move on.

Make Space

Cut out unnecessary space-takers where you can. If you collect expensive shoes, you might be inclined to keep them in their respective shoeboxes as though they’re on display at an art gallery. Instead, get an over-the-door shoe organizer. Also, swap your plastic and wooded hangers for thin felt ones to give you more space for clothes.

Ship it Away

Did you do both of the above and still feel like the walls are closing in on you? Consider a company like Pods which has storage containers big enough to accommodate all of your winter clothes (which take up more space anyway). Doing this will make it easier to find the things you need and give you the space to buy things you don’t need (which you should absolutely NOT do). Stay focused.

Home Goods Is Your Friend

I love stores like Home Goods, Ikea, Marshall’s or any place with cute things to help me organize. One of my favorite things that I’ve been seeing in Home Goods a lot lately are cute jewelry organizers. I talk about putting your accessories on display on The Werk! Place‘s Fashion Rules! section. Having necklaces and hand bags in eye sight will prompt you to incorporate them into your looks. If you see it, you will wear it!

Is there anything in particular that our Werkers like to do when organizing their closets? Let us know! Tweet and Instagram Lana @lemonherbert and Tiffany @thewerkplace

50 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2796906”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2796906″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2796906″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2796906” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding Source:Instagram 1 of 50 1. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Finding the right style can be a huge chore, and naturalistas can often find themselves being tricked into believing they've only got a couple of options to look glamorous on their big day. Source:Instagram 2 of 50 2. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try There's more to wedding day hair than just a bun or an afro for women that choose to rock their natural texture–although those both great options too! Source:Instagram 3 of 50 3. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Long or short, stretched or coiled, natural girls have a ton of different things they can do with their hair for their big day. Source:Instagram 4 of 50 4. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Flip ahead to see even more of the possibilities for your beautiful bridal look! Source:Instagram 5 of 50 5. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 6 of 50 6. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 7 of 50 7. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 8 of 50 8. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 9 of 50 9. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 10 of 50 10. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 11 of 50 11. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 12 of 50 12. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 13 of 50 13. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 14 of 50 14. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 15 of 50 15. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 16 of 50 16. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 17 of 50 17. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 18 of 50 18. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 19 of 50 19. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 20 of 50 20. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 21 of 50 21. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 22 of 50 22. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 23 of 50 23. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 24 of 50 24. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 25 of 50 25. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 26 of 50 26. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 27 of 50 27. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 28 of 50 28. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 29 of 50 29. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 30 of 50 30. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 31 of 50 31. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 32 of 50 32. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 33 of 50 33. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 34 of 50 34. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 35 of 50 35. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 36 of 50 36. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 37 of 50 37. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 38 of 50 38. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 39 of 50 39. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 40 of 50 40. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 41 of 50 41. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 42 of 50 42. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 43 of 50 43. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 44 of 50 44. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 45 of 50 45. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 46 of 50 46. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 47 of 50 47. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 48 of 50 48. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 49 of 50 49. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Source:Instagram 50 of 50 50. Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2796906”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2796906″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2796906″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2796906” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding Check out these amazing natural styles you might want to try out for your big day. jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2796906”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2796906″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2796906″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2796906” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com