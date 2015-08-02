CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe

Organizing your closet may feel like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Complete closet

Source: Daniela Duncan / Getty

If you missed the boat on spring (and summer) cleaning, that’s okay. It’s always a good time to get organized and purge yourself of those sea-green pumps that you haven’t worn since 2010. We’ll talk you through four ways to organize your closet that will leave you feeling lighter and refreshed!

Do you even want it anymore?

Messy Closet

Source: stevecoleimages / Getty

Before I start organizing, I ask myself if I even want the item anymore. Can’t answer that question? The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, written by Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo, recommends determining if each and every item gives you pleasure. If yes, keep it. If not, toss it (or give it away if you can). Only wore it once and feeling guilty about getting rid of it? She says that is not a good reason to hang on to something that doesn’t make you happy anymore. Kondo says to thank the item for the joy you felt when you bought it and move on.

Make Space

Couple with cardboard boxes

Source: Image Source / Getty

Cut out unnecessary space-takers where you can. If you collect expensive shoes, you might be inclined to keep them in their respective shoeboxes as though they’re on display at an art gallery. Instead, get an over-the-door shoe organizer. Also, swap your plastic and wooded hangers for thin felt ones to give you more space for clothes.

Ship it Away

Woman sitting in flat surrounded by boxes

Source: BDLM / Getty

Did you do both of the above and still feel like the walls are closing in on you? Consider a company like Pods which has storage containers big enough to accommodate all of your winter clothes (which take up more space anyway). Doing this will make it easier to find the things you need and give you the space to buy things you don’t need (which you should absolutely NOT do). Stay focused.

Home Goods Is Your Friend

Black boy putting sister in laundry basket

Source: Blend Images – JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

I love stores like Home Goods, Ikea, Marshall’s or any place with cute things to help me organize. One of my favorite things that I’ve been seeing in Home Goods a lot lately are cute jewelry organizers. I talk about putting your accessories on display on The Werk! Place‘s Fashion Rules! section. Having necklaces and hand bags in eye sight will prompt you to incorporate them into your looks. If you see it, you will wear it!

Is there anything in particular that our Werkers like to do when organizing their closets? Let us know! Tweet and Instagram Lana @lemonherbert and Tiffany @thewerkplace

50 photos Launch gallery

Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding

Continue reading Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe

Natural Elegance: 50 Styles Naturalista Brides Need To Try For Their Wedding

Check out these amazing natural styles you might want to try out for your big day.

 

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2796906”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2796906″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2796906″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2796906” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Keep It Or Toss It? Tips To Organize Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

cleaning , Closet , Organize

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close