MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bridget Kelly Drops ‘Act Like That’ With Mack Wilds, Diddy Teases ‘Finna Get Loose’ Video, Janelle Monae Announces Tour, And More

Miguel Delivers Visuals For “NWA”

Miguel tapped into his tougher side with the sultry “NWA.” The sexy song is about his lover’s lust and desire for a, you guessed it, N—ga With Attitude who lives on the edgy side of life–and the bedroom. Kurrupt’s verse is the icing on the cake. The newly released video is a lot more subtle than the song, but we are digging Miguel’s leather jacket.

You can find this gem on Miguel’s latest album, WILDHEART.

Diddy Teases The Forthcoming Video For “Finna Get Loose”

Looks like Diddy is preparing to drop the video for “Finna Get Loose.” Based on the trailer, you can see that we’re in for something abstract.

The Weeknd’s New Video For “I Can’t Feel My Face”

The Weeknd keeps it simple in the video for his dancey new track “I Can’t Feel My Face,” but you can definitely tell that he got some audio and visual inspiration from Michael Jackson by the way he literally goes out blazing.

Tink’s Winter Diary Series Gets a Third Installment

Tink – Winter’s Diary 3

Timbaland’s protege Tink is definitely carving her own lane in the hip-hop/R&B space. Check out the third installment of her Winter Diary, and get familiar.

The Wondaland Arts Society Is Going on Tour

Janelle Monae has officially announced the EEPHUS Tour. The tour will consist of eight secret shows that will be free, but invite only. Fans can sign up on the Wondaland website for a chance to attend. The tour will feature Wondaland favs like Jidenna, Deep Cottin, St. Beauty and Roman GianArthur.

Dej Loaf Drops #AndSeeThatsTheThing

Dej Loaf reps for the lady lyricists with her #AndSeeThatsTheThing EP. Check out the Detroit spitta’s new goods here.

K Michelle Cancels Her Tour With Azealia Banks

Hey Kunts ! I just got an email from @kmichelle team and she is unfortunately unavailable this fall so she is canceling our tour. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) July 30, 2015

Unfortunate news as this was my first U.S. tour. But my team will work on an alternative plan to try and keep some of the dates in order ! — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) July 30, 2015

New Tour dates will be up soon ! — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) July 30, 2015

Azealia Banks tweeted the news that K. Michelle cancelled their joint tour due to being “unavailable,” but K. Michelle elaborated on the situation saying that she didn’t want to overextend herself. Life is all about timing, so hopefully they’ll figure it out soon.

Bridget Kelly Taps Mack Wilds For “Act Like That”

Grammy Award Winning singer/songwriter Bridget Kelly released a new song entitled, “Act Like That” featuring Mack Wilds! The sassy and flirtatious track is from her new EP, Summer of 17 which will be available for purchase on August 5th.

“Flirting is a competition for me, so I love to go back and forth with a guy I like. We both have egos, so sometimes I’ll front but I always come back. I know what I want, so I enjoy the thrill of the chase, and my ideal boo does too!” says Kelly about her new song.

In addition her new EP, Bridget Will Launch Her Summer of 17 Promo Tour On August 8th In DC At The U Street Music Hall. Tickets are on sale here.

