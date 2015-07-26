Spelman College Officially Terminates Bill Cosby’s Endowed Professorship

Spelman College, a world-renowned liberal arts women’s institution in Atlanta, Georgia, has cut ties with Bill Cosby after his decade-old confession about drugging women with Quaaludes was made public last week.

Cosby admits he “procured drugs to give to women he wanted to have sex with” in the deposition obtained by CNN, just the information many of his supporters needed to drop him like a bad habit.

In a statement that makes no mention of the controversy surrounding Cosby, Spelman makes it clear that his endowed professorship at the institution has been terminated.

CNN reports:

“The William and Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby Endowed Professorship at Spelman College has been discontinued,” the school’s communications office said in a brief statement Saturday. It went on to say that “related funds” have been returned to the Clara Elizabeth Jackson Carter Foundation and that is has no further comment. That organization was established by Cosby’s wife, Camille, and named for her mother.

The site continues:

Spelman College has a long association with Cosby. Two of Cosby’s daughters, Erika and Evin, attended the institution. His late son, Ennis, graduated from Morehouse College, a prominent men’s college connected with Spelman.

We hope Cosby finally understands that his behavior is not amusing and most importantly, that he will be held accountable. Please leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized 9 photos Launch gallery 13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized 1. Bill Cosby: Since 2005, over a dozen women have alleged that Bill Cosby drugged and then sexually assaulted them. With the allegations getting media attention again, the first supermodel ever, Janice Dickinson, has also come forward to reveal the "Cosby Show" actor raped her in 1982. 1 of 9 2. Michael Jackson: Throughout his career, the King of Pop was accused of molesting young boys several times. After he died, it was discovered that Michael spent over $35 million covering up the alleged molestation of 24 boys. 2 of 9 3. Martin Lawrence: Leading man in one of the best comedy series ever, Martin's co-star Tisha Campbell left the show "Martin" in 1997, citing sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse, and threats from Martin. To make matters worse, Tisha recently revealed she was a victim of rape at just 3-years-old. 3 of 9 4. Terry Richardson: The man on the other side of the lens has been labeled a sexual predator by more than a few women. Multiple models have claimed Richardson requested sexual favors during shoots, and the heinous accusations stretch all the way back to 2005. 4 of 9 5. Woody Allen: The famed director reportedly sexually abused his 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen refused to take a polygraph test administered by state police, and the young girl's claims were found to be consistent with the testimony of three adults who were around the same day the abuse happened. 5 of 9 6. James Brown: James Brown has not only been arrested for armed robbery, in the early 2000s he was sued by a woman who claimed it was Brown's fault she suffered from Graves' disease, as he allegedly raped her at gunpoint in 1988. 6 of 9 7. Kobe Bryant: The LA Laker was the center of a lot of negative attention in 2003, when a 19-year-old hotel employee accused the basketball player of raping her. Though Kobe admitted to having sex with her - and remember, he was married at the time - he denies it was rape. 7 of 9 8. Sean Penn: The famed actor is not only known for his ability to meaningfully portray a character, he's also known for tying up ex-wife Madonna and beating her bloody. She escaped when she told her husband of the time she had to use the bathroom. 8 of 9 9. Marv Albert: In 1997, the beloved Sportscaster plead guilty to sexual assault and battery of a longtime lover, who claimed that he repeatedly bit her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She claimed she was only able to escape after ripping his toupee off of his head. 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized 13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Spelman College Officially Terminates Bill Cosby’s Endowed Professorship was originally published on globalgrind.com