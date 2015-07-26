CLOSE
Spelman College Officially Terminates Bill Cosby's Endowed Professorship

Spelman College, a world-renowned liberal arts women’s institution in Atlanta, Georgia, has cut ties with Bill Cosby after his decade-old confession about drugging women with Quaaludes was made public last week.

Cosby admits he “procured drugs to give to women he wanted to have sex with” in the deposition obtained by CNN, just the information many of his supporters needed to drop him like a bad habit.

In a statement that makes no mention of the controversy surrounding Cosby, Spelman makes it clear that his endowed professorship at the institution has been terminated.

CNN reports:

“The William and Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby Endowed Professorship at Spelman College has been discontinued,” the school’s communications office said in a brief statement Saturday. It went on to say that “related funds” have been returned to the Clara Elizabeth Jackson Carter Foundation and that is has no further comment. That organization was established by Cosby’s wife, Camille, and named for her mother.

The site continues:

Spelman College has a long association with Cosby. Two of Cosby’s daughters, Erika and Evin, attended the institution. His late son, Ennis, graduated from Morehouse College, a prominent men’s college connected with Spelman.

We hope Cosby finally understands that his behavior is not amusing and most importantly, that he will be held accountable. Please leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

