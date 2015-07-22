CLOSE
FIRST LOOK: Here’s The Preview Of ‘Empire’ Season 2 You’ve Been Waiting For

FOX's 'Empire' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

As we approach the premiere of Empire season 2, we are gifted with little goodies like the time Lee Daniels posted behind-the-scenes photos from the jail set where Lucious is “serving time.” Not to mention all the little guest surprises, like: Chris Rock, Tyrese, Brandy and Kelly Rowland.

And now, here’s the official 30-second teaser for the forthcoming season and it looks just as exciting as the first (maybe more).

Get into the exclusive clip, below.

FIRST LOOK: Here’s The Preview Of ‘Empire’ Season 2 You’ve Been Waiting For was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Empire , Taraji P Henson , Terrance Howard

