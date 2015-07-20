Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star revealed her new beau — Duke Williams — on Instagram and he’s a hunk. Porsha posted a photo with the Buffalo Bills safety on Instagram.

Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart, who played for the several teams in the NFL. The couple divorced on grounds that the marriage was irretrievably broken. Get yo man girl.

RELATED STORIES:

According To Kenya: Nene’s Ugly, Porsha’s Stupid & ‘Aunt Viv’ Is A Liar [EXCLUSIVE]

Porsha Tweeted About Kenya’s Married Man A Week Ago

16 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803710”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2803710″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803710″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2803710” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Celeb Pics Of The Week 6/22-6/28: Porsha Celebrates Her B-Day; Jada Stuns On 'Magic Mike XXL' Promo Tour & More 1 of 16 1. Jada Pinkett Smith Never Disappoints MIAMI, FL – JUNE 24: Jada Pinkett Smith is on the set of Despierta America to promote Magic Mike XXL at Univision Studios on June 24, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) 2 of 16 2. Kim Kardshian Serving Stripped Realness CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Kim Kardashian attends a 'Sudler' talk during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 24, 2015 in Cannes, France. 3 of 16 3. Baby Bump Where? CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Kim Kardashian attends a 'Sudler' talk during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 24, 2015 in Cannes, France. 4 of 16 4. Kris Jenner Serving From Her Seat CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Kris Jenner attends a 'Sudler' talk during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 24, 2015 in Cannes, France. 5 of 16 5. Melanie Fiona Looks Gorgeous In White LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Melanie Fiona attends Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 6 of 16 6. Karrueche Tran Is All Smiles In This Plunging Neckline Silk Dress LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Karrueche Tran attends Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 7 of 16 7. Sevyn Streeter & Melanie Fiona Pose For A Fun Flick LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Sevyn Streeter & Melanie Fiona attend Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 8 of 16 8. Dawn Richard LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Dawn Richard attends Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 9 of 16 9. Sevyn Streeter Sevyn Streeter attends Rap-Up Magazine's 15th Anniversary Dinner Presented By Hennessy on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 10 of 16 10. Christopher 'Play' Martin, AJ Johnson, Tisha Campbell-Martin & Christopher 'Kid' Reid LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Christopher 'Play' Martin, AJ Johnson; Tisha Campbell-Martin and Christopher 'Kid' Reid attend the screening of TV One's Unsung Kid 'N Play Episode – 25th Anniversary Of The Movie 'House Party' at Bugatta on June 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 11 of 16 11. Porsha Williams, Monyetta Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam & Phaedra Parks ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 23: Ê (L-R) Porsha Williams, Monyetta Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Phaedra Parks attend 'Magic Mike XXL' Ladies Night Out Advanced Screening at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema on June 23, 2015 12 of 16 12. Jada Pinkett Smith ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 23: Jada Pinkett Smith attends 'Magic Mike XXL' Ladies Night Out Advanced Screening at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema on June 23, 2015 13 of 16 13. Phaedra Parks Crowns Porsha Williams For Her Birthday ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 23: Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams attend 'Magic Mike XXL' Ladies Night Out Advanced Screening at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema on June 23, 2015 14 of 16 14. Jada Pinkett Smith ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 23: Jada Pinkett Smith attends 'Magic Mike XXL' Ladies Night Out Advanced Screening at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema on June 23, 2015 15 of 16 15. Sevyn Streeter LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Sevyn Streeter speaks with Camino Nuevo Charter Academy's Steel Drum Class on June 23, 2015 16 of 16 16. Dascha PolancoI Looks Fierce With This Red Hair NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Dascha Polanco attends the 5th Annual Broadway Sings For Pride event at JCC Manhattan on June 22, 2015 Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2803710”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2803710″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2803710″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2803710” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince Celeb Pics Of The Week 6/22-6/28: Porsha Celebrates Her B-Day; Jada Stuns On 'Magic Mike XXL' Promo Tour & More jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2803710”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2803710″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2803710″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2803710” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince was originally published on hellobeautiful.com